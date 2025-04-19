The One Word Vivian Wilson Used To Describe Texting With Estranged Dad Elon Musk

Elon Musk has over a dozen children with four different women, but he's not on good terms with all his kids. In particular, Musk has an estranged relationship with Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian is one of the twins born to Musk and with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, and she came out as transgender in 2020. Musk has publicly criticized his daughter for this, and Vivian has fired back at Musk with some scathing insults on social media (notably not on X, formerly known as Twitter, which is owned by Musk). In a 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, Vivian talked about how the relationship with her father devolved, including one of the final text messages that he sent to her. It was back during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vivian said, "One of the last interactions we ever had was arguing about wearing a mask. He sent me this gif of a sheep and said, 'Stop being sheeple.' It was cringe," via Teen Vogue. Cringe indeed, and not a very nuanced take on the situation, nor the type of interaction you'd necessarily expect between a father and a child.

It does, however, match up with what Musk was saying publicly at the time about the pandemic. He complained about lockdowns, and he perpetuated unproven claims about COVID on what was then called Twitter. It also fits with a pattern that Musk seems to have of insulting those who don't agree with him, apparently even if that is one of his children.