Who Is Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson?

Elon Musk's kids tend to stay out of the spotlight, except for one: Vivian Jenna Wilson. She has made her presence — and her problems with her famous father — publicly known.

By all appearances, Elon Musk seems like a man determined to take over the world, or at least populate it. When he's not leading the Department of Government Efficiency or strengthening his relationship with President Donald Trump, the tech billionaire is siring children – 14 of them at last count. One thing we know about Musk's children is that they have at least four different mothers.

Vivian, who is transgender, and her twin brother Griffin, are the children of Musk and his fist wife Justine Wilson. The twins were conceived via IVF after the loss of the couple's first child, son Nevada Alexander, who died of sudden infant death syndrome when he was just 10 weeks old. According to Vivian, her relationship with her father has never been the stuff Hallmark cards are made of, even when her parents were married. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, she described Musk as far from warm and fuzzy. "He was cold," she said. "He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic." If a picture speaks a thousand words, Vivian's twin may not seem share her sentiments. In a photo that appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, he was spotted hanging out with his dad at an American Express event in Miami.

