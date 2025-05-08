We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whatever your political affiliation or preference in car manufacturers, there's one thing most people can probably agree on: Elon Musk is quite the controversial figure. From his contentious purchase of Twitter and subsequent rebranding to his involvement with Donald Trump, it's no wonder much of the world has strong feelings about the businessman. Unsurprisingly, given that he has 14 known children as of this publication, some of the former PayPal executive's kids have begun gaining their own reputations, including Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson.

Not only is she one of his eldest kids, next to her twin brother Griffin, but she's also become Musk's most outspoken child. Through her Threads posts, Wilson has made her feelings about her estranged father clear a number of times, including one in which she referred to Musk as "pathetic" and "stupid." As she wrote, "You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop f***ing lying about your own children."

Another point of contention for the father and daughter is that Wilson is trans, which Musk has used to villify her. While there are many LGBTQIA+ members who have dealt with unsupportive family members, her case is especially devastating as much of their feud has played out in the public sphere, with Musk vehemently opposing everything his daughter stands for. From her struggles growing up to her many issues with the businessman, here are the tragic details about Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson.