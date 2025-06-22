Donald Trump's Most Humiliating Moments At The 2025 G7 Summit
It's no secret that Donald Trump enjoys being the center of attention. When he's not, the president has a tendency to get bored very quickly — and sleepy too. The divisive politician appeared to be a little bit of both during the 2025 G7 Summit. Trump has proven on multiple occasions that his ego is even bigger than we thought, and his attendance at the G7 didn't do anything to convince people otherwise; only this time, there was finally someone to put the president in his place. Trump suffered several humiliating moments during the 2025 Summit, which actually began during the opening statement, delivered by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney appeared to make a dig at the controversial leader when he proclaimed, "Nostalgia isn't a strategy," (via the Western Investor). The Canadian PM was likely referring to Trump's outdated habits — including his tariff war, which Minnesota Governor Tim Walz decried as antiquated a tactic as they come.
Trump loves the sound of his own voice, and he loves stirring the pot even more. Carney didn't allow him to do much of either when, during a press conference, he abruptly interrupted as he tried to justify mass deportations and claimed that Democratic states welcomed immigrants for the sole purpose of having them vote blue in elections. Carney looked visibly distressed as the divisive politician pushed this rhetoric, and as the gathered reporters erupted with follow-up questions, the prime minister stepped in, not allowing Trump to answer any. It appeared the president's microphone was also turned off since he did, at one point, try to respond, but his voice was inaudible. Carney may or may not have given someone a secret signal to cut Trump's mic, knowing how persistent he can be.
Trump's clumsiness was on full display
Donald Trump's Air Force One blunder (the president somehow managed to fall up the stairs as he boarded the plane one fateful day in June 2025) was back on everyone's mind when he suffered another embarrassingly clumsy moment during the G7 Summit. The controversial leader made his way outside to the press with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in tow to show off the trade deal he'd supposedly signed with the U.K. Only, Trump seemed to forget that Brexit occurred. "We have our trade agreement with the European Union and it's a fair deal for both, it's going to produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income," he rambled (via Express).
Er, Mr. President, you signed that deal solely with Britain, sir. The smile on Starmer's face visibly stiffened as the former "Apprentice" host bragged about it. Worse, before the confusion about who he actually signed the deal with, Trump managed to drop the documents as he tried to show off his signature to the gathered journalists. He patiently waited for Starmer to pick up the papers, likely because the British PM is about 16 years his junior, and therefore was more likely to make it back up to a standing position again. "Very important document," Starmer quipped (via X, formerly known as Twitter) as he swiftly retrieved the fallen papers.
Trump appeared to be taking a quick nap during the proceedings
We all remember the harsh nickname Donald Trump gave to Former President Joe Biden. The outspoken politician openly referred to his opponent as "Sleepy Joe," but the moniker has come back to bite him in the years since. A snap of Trump sitting at a roundtable at the 2025 G7 Summit with his eyes closed went viral on social media, with pundits quickly christening the president "DonOld." Ah, the irony. Hilariously, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appeared to be giving the divisive leader a dirty look at that very moment. Of course, the president could very well have been caught blinking when the photo was taken, but Trump has a well-established track record of falling asleep when he shouldn't.
Some pundits on X accused him of falling asleep and even starting to snore during Pope Francis' funeral in April 2025. The photographic evidence was compelling, with Trump sitting with his eyes closed and his mouth half open. Video evidence of the president falling asleep was captured during his visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2025 too. It appeared that not even the prospect of getting a very fancy jet for free was exciting enough to keep the controversial politician awake. Trump visibly fought sleep as he sat through briefs, closing his eyes and seemingly nodding off for a few seconds before jerking back awake again.
Trump was dubbed 'childish' after leaving the G7 Summit early
Donald Trump's unceremonious exit from the 2025 G7 Summit is one he'll probably never live down. The president left early amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, citing his need to get back to the United States ASAP to handle the situation as the reason for his abrupt departure. But Trump was arguably in the best place to tackle the conflict — among other world leaders who share the same interests. Reporters questioned the divisive politician about his decision to leave early when Washington was just a call away. As he reasoned, "I don't believe in telephones, because people like you listen to them. Being on the scene is much better, and we did everything I had to do at the G7," (via CNN). Naturally, this was debatable. Once the president was safely aboard Air Force One, the sense of urgency dissipated as he casually informed reporters that he would know more about the Israel-Iran situation "over the next two days."
We can't help but wonder whether the renewed tensions in the Middle East were simply the convenient excuse Trump needed to leave early. Senator Chris Coons certainly thought so, confessing in an interview with MSNBC, "I hate to say it, but my gut hunch is this was a party at which he wasn't especially welcomed." He continued, "His chaotic and ill-conceived tariff fights with our partners and allies may well have meant some very awkward and difficult conversations." Host Michael Steele pointed to the scuffle between Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney as another likely reason he wanted to turn tail and run. "He was put in his place and he was one among many equals, and he doesn't like that," Steele argued, denouncing the president for his "childish behavior."