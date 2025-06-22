Donald Trump's Most Humiliating Moments At The 2025 G7 Summit

It's no secret that Donald Trump enjoys being the center of attention. When he's not, the president has a tendency to get bored very quickly — and sleepy too. The divisive politician appeared to be a little bit of both during the 2025 G7 Summit. Trump has proven on multiple occasions that his ego is even bigger than we thought, and his attendance at the G7 didn't do anything to convince people otherwise; only this time, there was finally someone to put the president in his place. Trump suffered several humiliating moments during the 2025 Summit, which actually began during the opening statement, delivered by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney appeared to make a dig at the controversial leader when he proclaimed, "Nostalgia isn't a strategy," (via the Western Investor). The Canadian PM was likely referring to Trump's outdated habits — including his tariff war, which Minnesota Governor Tim Walz decried as antiquated a tactic as they come.

Trump loves the sound of his own voice, and he loves stirring the pot even more. Carney didn't allow him to do much of either when, during a press conference, he abruptly interrupted as he tried to justify mass deportations and claimed that Democratic states welcomed immigrants for the sole purpose of having them vote blue in elections. Carney looked visibly distressed as the divisive politician pushed this rhetoric, and as the gathered reporters erupted with follow-up questions, the prime minister stepped in, not allowing Trump to answer any. It appeared the president's microphone was also turned off since he did, at one point, try to respond, but his voice was inaudible. Carney may or may not have given someone a secret signal to cut Trump's mic, knowing how persistent he can be.