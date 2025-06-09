Trump's Air Force One Blunder Has Joe Biden On Everyone's Lips
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have hurled plenty of insults around over the course of their combative relationship. On numerous occasions, Trump has focused his jabs around aging and some of its accompanying challenges. However, Trump's shady nicknames often appear related to his own insecurities, and they can come back to haunt him when he succumbs to his own mishaps. When Trump lost his footing when getting on Air Force One, it was a reminder of all the times he criticized Biden for similar slip-ups.
Trump's near-spill was shown from multiple angles. From the side, it was less clear what happened as Trump moved one hand steadily up the railing, then wavered. Things were clearer from the back since he could be seen putting his toes on the next step, then sweeping his free hand out to grab one of the upper steps to steady himself after he almost lost his balance. Viewers were quick with snark and indignation about Trump's past behavior. "If Biden did that he'd still be talking about it daily," remarked one poster on X (formerly Twitter).
President Trump stumbles while attempting to board Air Force One pic.twitter.com/HRxGMDSP1h
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025
Another person saw an opportunity to mock some of Trump's past difficulties. "We know he can't do ramps," they joked. This comment referenced Trump's 2023 advice after Biden fell on a stage. "You got to be careful about that," he explained (via AP). "Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp, you gotta tiptoe." Trump went on to lament his difficulties negotiating a slippery ramp with leather footwear.
Trump's had other stair-related problems
While Donald Trump's latest stumble could have happened to anyone, even when he smoothly ascends the stairs, it's not without mishap. In October 2018, Trump made headlines when it looked like he had toilet paper on his shoe. The paper flapped in the breeze until the metal threshold on the plane scraped it off. This gaffe also drew Joe Biden comparisons as people revisited it in 2025. "If Biden did that you would never hear the end of it," remarked one YouTube viewer.
Beyond Biden and Trump, other presidents have had problems with the Air Force One steps. Since it's a moment with a ton of media coverage, it's almost inevitable a mishap will go viral. Back in 1975, Gerald Ford slid on the last couple of wet steps, skidding to a stop at the bottom. However, Ford took the situation in stride and humorously referenced it in a speech.
While Trump was able to avoid disaster on that wet ramp in 2020, it didn't make him immune to criticism. Instead, some viewed his cautious approach and had concerns about his mobility. A similar response occurred with a 2024 video of Trump walking down the stairs. However, if ramps and stairs aren't his thing, one X user suggested a third option. "I'm surprised he hasn't replaced those stairs with a portable escalator," they joked. In response, people extended the humor by claiming Trump would make it gold — like his maximally gold Oval Office revamp.