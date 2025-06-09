Trump's Air Force One Blunder Has Joe Biden On Everyone's Lips

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have hurled plenty of insults around over the course of their combative relationship. On numerous occasions, Trump has focused his jabs around aging and some of its accompanying challenges. However, Trump's shady nicknames often appear related to his own insecurities, and they can come back to haunt him when he succumbs to his own mishaps. When Trump lost his footing when getting on Air Force One, it was a reminder of all the times he criticized Biden for similar slip-ups.

Trump's near-spill was shown from multiple angles. From the side, it was less clear what happened as Trump moved one hand steadily up the railing, then wavered. Things were clearer from the back since he could be seen putting his toes on the next step, then sweeping his free hand out to grab one of the upper steps to steady himself after he almost lost his balance. Viewers were quick with snark and indignation about Trump's past behavior. "If Biden did that he'd still be talking about it daily," remarked one poster on X (formerly Twitter).

President Trump stumbles while attempting to board Air Force One pic.twitter.com/HRxGMDSP1h — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025

Another person saw an opportunity to mock some of Trump's past difficulties. "We know he can't do ramps," they joked. This comment referenced Trump's 2023 advice after Biden fell on a stage. "You got to be careful about that," he explained (via AP). "Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp, you gotta tiptoe." Trump went on to lament his difficulties negotiating a slippery ramp with leather footwear.