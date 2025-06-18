From Diet Coke To Paper Briefings: The Outdated Habits Of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is like a vintage car — it still runs, but spare parts are in short supply and it doesn't offer any 21st century features. As Trump raises pandemonium during his second presidential term, some have pointed out that there once was a time he wasn't as rambunctious. In fact, he used to have a temperament one could almost call humble, believe it or not.

In the '80s, Trump told CBS News he wasn't sure if a reality TV show detailing his life would be to the American public's liking. "If I were portrayed on television, I hope I'd come across as somewhat of a nice gentleman," he said at the time. "But I don't know, necessarily, that that particular series would do very well." He's clearly since abandoned that stance, as well as his self-professed aversion to media attention, but while he might have thrown caution and morals to the wind, the president has held on tight to several outdated '80s traditions.

By 2006, Trump was famous for his show, "The Apprentice," and fellow real estate aficionado Tom Griffin told biographer Michael D'Antonio for his book, "Never Enough," how the real estate tycoon had turned into a full-time actor — even off-screen — recalling how, during a business meeting, he realized, "It was Donald Trump playing Donald Trump." Not much has changed since, really. When paying close attention to old interviews, the real Trump shows his colors. His thoughts and ideas from the '80s have followed him all the way to the White House. In 1987, Trump told CNN (via NPR) that the U.S. was the laughing stock of the world and that America didn't have "free trade." Sounds familiar? These aren't the only '80's ghosts that have continued to accompany the divisive politician, however.