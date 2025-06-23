Kate Middleton Has Been Subject To Several Plastic Surgery Rumors
With all due respect to Queen Camilla and the rest of the women in the royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is the beauty of Buckingham Palace. Her ever-evolving style has changed the game in royal fashion, and has probably set the record for most hats worn since Jackie Onassis. Kate Middleton's poised appearance has often been too much to handle for commoners — her perfect nose even sparked a plastic surgery trend. But we're not sure if she's ever gone under the knife herself. That's not to say Princess Kate hasn't been at the center of a plastic surgery rumor — she has.
Kate simply can't escape the speculation that her flawless features are fake. One of the wildest theories about her absence from the royal spotlight in 2024 was that Kate was quietly getting a major cosmetic procedure to stay prim and proper (in reality, she was undergoing cancer treatments). Sources once told OK! Magazine that Kate has received every procedure from a rhinoplasty to a post-childbirth breast enhancement (via RadarOnline). Before she even officially entered the royal family, the then-girlfriend of William, Prince of Wales, was under fire for a speculated nip and tuck. In 2011, a source told The National Enquirer that Kate sought an aesthetic transformation that would cost her $150,000. The insider claimed: "She wants to project a modern, glamorous image, and she knows that it's best to have cosmetic intervention before any aging, sagging, drooping or wrinkling can mar her figure."
Palace denies plastic surgery speculations
The royal family eventually stepped in to squash the rumors when one surgeon online took it too far. Dr. Munir Somji, the chief medical officer and founder of London's Dr. Medi Spa Clinic, claimed in a 2019 Instagram post — which has since been deleted — that the princess was an avid Botox user, suggesting that she received the injections from his office. "Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead," he wrote (via Page Six). "But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow." A rep for Kensington Palace told Page Six that Somji's claims were "categorically not true" and that "The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity."
It appears as though the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves are getting increasingly frustrated with the speculations that plague their name. Amid conspiracy theories running rampant over Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery in early 2024, Prince William was disturbed by online reactions. "I know from the sources that I've spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "I think there's a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William's part." There hasn't been any well-founded proof that Kate has gone under the knife, which means the royal's perfect cheekbones and button nose are likely just part of her genetic jackpot.