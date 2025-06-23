Kate Middleton Has Been Subject To Several Plastic Surgery Rumors

With all due respect to Queen Camilla and the rest of the women in the royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is the beauty of Buckingham Palace. Her ever-evolving style has changed the game in royal fashion, and has probably set the record for most hats worn since Jackie Onassis. Kate Middleton's poised appearance has often been too much to handle for commoners — her perfect nose even sparked a plastic surgery trend. But we're not sure if she's ever gone under the knife herself. That's not to say Princess Kate hasn't been at the center of a plastic surgery rumor — she has.

Kate simply can't escape the speculation that her flawless features are fake. One of the wildest theories about her absence from the royal spotlight in 2024 was that Kate was quietly getting a major cosmetic procedure to stay prim and proper (in reality, she was undergoing cancer treatments). Sources once told OK! Magazine that Kate has received every procedure from a rhinoplasty to a post-childbirth breast enhancement (via RadarOnline). Before she even officially entered the royal family, the then-girlfriend of William, Prince of Wales, was under fire for a speculated nip and tuck. In 2011, a source told The National Enquirer that Kate sought an aesthetic transformation that would cost her $150,000. The insider claimed: "She wants to project a modern, glamorous image, and she knows that it's best to have cosmetic intervention before any aging, sagging, drooping or wrinkling can mar her figure."