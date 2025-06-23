Justin Trudeau's Daughter Ella-Grace Is Sophie Gregoire's Twin

Between himself and his family, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is often the one singled out for his looks. Trudeau was fawned over for his dashing appearance during his time in office, and some fans have gotten even thirstier over his nearly-shirtless picture from his younger days. However, he certainly isn't the only looker in his clan, and just as Trudeau's son Xavier is growing up to look like him, and his youngest son looks like a carbon copy of him, his and Sophie Grégoire's daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, is nearly her mom's doppelgänger.

Ella-Grace, who then was 16, took the stage in a clip uploaded to YouTube on March 9, 2025 to introduce Trudeau before he gave his farewell speech. If it weren't for the subtle differences in their complexions, viewers could easily have mistook Ella-Grace for Grégoire, with whom she shares strikingly similar features. Their narrow noses and pronounced cheekbones give the mother and daughter an eerily similar resemblance that grew more apparent as Ella-Grace got older. Her genetic similarities to Grégoire helped her stand out even more during her speech, which showcased her enviable public speaking skills, as well.