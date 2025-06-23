Justin Trudeau's Daughter Ella-Grace Is Sophie Gregoire's Twin
Between himself and his family, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is often the one singled out for his looks. Trudeau was fawned over for his dashing appearance during his time in office, and some fans have gotten even thirstier over his nearly-shirtless picture from his younger days. However, he certainly isn't the only looker in his clan, and just as Trudeau's son Xavier is growing up to look like him, and his youngest son looks like a carbon copy of him, his and Sophie Grégoire's daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, is nearly her mom's doppelgänger.
Ella-Grace, who then was 16, took the stage in a clip uploaded to YouTube on March 9, 2025 to introduce Trudeau before he gave his farewell speech. If it weren't for the subtle differences in their complexions, viewers could easily have mistook Ella-Grace for Grégoire, with whom she shares strikingly similar features. Their narrow noses and pronounced cheekbones give the mother and daughter an eerily similar resemblance that grew more apparent as Ella-Grace got older. Her genetic similarities to Grégoire helped her stand out even more during her speech, which showcased her enviable public speaking skills, as well.
Ella-Grace Trudeau grew up fast
Some of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's followers might be surprised to see just how much his and Sophie Grégoire's daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, has grown up since her dad took office. Ella-Grace, who was born in February 2009, would have been only six years old when her father became prime minister. Though she was still just shy of adulthood in her March 2025 appearance, her unmistakable resemblance to her mom reinforced that she's no longer the little girl the public was once familiar with. That notion might cause Grégoire, who got emotional when her teenager started high school, to, again, turn on the waterworks. "I was weeping this morning sending my Ella-Grace to her first day of high school," she wrote in an August 30, 2022 Instagram post.
Trudeau's fans also took notice of Ella-Grace's maturity through her words, and not just her appearance. Some spectators were grateful to witness her rare public appearance, which they believed was telling of both her inner and outer beauty. "What a treat that was," one YouTube commenter wrote in response to her speech. "What a beautiful, articulate, graceful young woman. Ella-Grace was so young when she first crossed the stage. Justin and Sophie must be very proud of their children." Knowing she also looks so much like her mom, perhaps one day she'll put her public speaking skills to good use and follow in her footsteps working in television.