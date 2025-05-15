Justin Trudeau's Youngest Son Looks Like A Carbon Copy Of Dad
Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, shares three children with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: Xavier Trudeau, Ella-Grace Trudeau, and Hadrien Trudeau. Justin reportedly has a good relationship with his kids. It's also already been established that Justin's son Xavier is growing up to look like his twin — although Xavier is pursuing a music career instead of a political one. However, an Instagram post from Sophie shows that Hadrien is another Justin carbon copy.
In February 2023, Sophie shared a snapshot of Ella-Grace and Hadrien both wearing pink for Pink Shirt Day, an anti-bullying holiday in Canada. "An inclusive world is made up of people who support each other in their similarities AND their differences!" Sophie wrote in her caption to accompany the image. Hadrien's green eyes, slightly wavy brown hair, and smile were reminiscent of Justin. On the flip side, Ella-Grace's own features made her look like a mirror image of their mother, Sophie.
Justin has also used social media to share photos of his family. In 2024, he shared a photo of Hadrien being his lookalike as well.
Justin's birthday shoutout to Hadrien showed their similarities again
In February 2024, Justin Trudeau posted a snapshot on Instagram of Hadrien Trudeau wearing a pilot's helmet to celebrate his 10th birthday. "Fun, fearless, and adventurous ... that's this guy right here," Justin wrote along with birthday wishes. If you squint, it almost seems like a throwback photo from Justin's own childhood, due to their nearly identical faces.
Justin has made it clear that his children are a major priority in his life. When he and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau split in August 2023, they proved they were still committed to their kids. Their joint statement read in part, "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy" (via Instagram). Later in October 2024, Justin spoke about the vitriol he received as prime minister and how it affects his children. According to sources for CBC News, at a caucus meeting where his fellow Liberals said he should resign (which he eventually did in 2025), Justin brought up some Canadians' "F*** Trudeau" signs and was upset about his kids seeing them.
A few days later, in an interview on the "Inside the Village" podcast, the politician said that while many people may not think of the full effect of signs like that, it matters to his family. "That's my daughter's last name on that flag. That's the last name that my two sons will carry throughout their lives. It's hard for me to think about how to ... make them understand that it's all part of the sacrifice and service that we're choosing to do." Now that he's no longer prime minister, Justin will likely be able to enjoy a more private life with his kids.