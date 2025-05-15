Justin Trudeau's Youngest Son Looks Like A Carbon Copy Of Dad

In February 2024, Justin Trudeau posted a snapshot on Instagram of Hadrien Trudeau wearing a pilot's helmet to celebrate his 10th birthday. "Fun, fearless, and adventurous ... that's this guy right here," Justin wrote along with birthday wishes. If you squint, it almost seems like a throwback photo from Justin's own childhood, due to their nearly identical faces.

Justin has made it clear that his children are a major priority in his life. When he and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau split in August 2023, they proved they were still committed to their kids. Their joint statement read in part, "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy" (via Instagram). Later in October 2024, Justin spoke about the vitriol he received as prime minister and how it affects his children. According to sources for CBC News, at a caucus meeting where his fellow Liberals said he should resign (which he eventually did in 2025), Justin brought up some Canadians' "F*** Trudeau" signs and was upset about his kids seeing them.

A few days later, in an interview on the "Inside the Village" podcast, the politician said that while many people may not think of the full effect of signs like that, it matters to his family. "That's my daughter's last name on that flag. That's the last name that my two sons will carry throughout their lives. It's hard for me to think about how to ... make them understand that it's all part of the sacrifice and service that we're choosing to do." Now that he's no longer prime minister, Justin will likely be able to enjoy a more private life with his kids.