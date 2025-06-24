Hugh Jackman's Girlfriend Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& We Know Deborra-Lee Hates To See It

Deborra-Lee Furness already reportedly wants nothing to do with Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster. Her grudge is understandable considering Furness might believe Foster played a huge role in her divorce from the "X-Men" star. It also didn't help that Foster might've revealed her true colors to Furness in a calculated and disturbing move. But although Jackman's ex didn't need any more reason to hate Foster, we imagine Furness may also be giving the "Younger" actress the side-eye because of the latter's graceful aging. Foster's stunning transformation had no age limit, and continued even after the actress had turned 50. The Broadway star still somehow managed to maintain her youthful glow, which was balanced out by her maturing facial features.

Ironically, what might've helped Foster age nicely was the fact that she embraced getting older. "I think I have a very realistic view of getting older in this industry," Foster said about Hollywood in an interview with Coveteur. "It is an interesting thing because as Sutton, I do not feel the need to hold on to my youth. I'm totally secure with getting older and even aging. It's such a delicate thing. I want to age. I don't want to stay 25 or even stay looking 25." Foster's mentality just further proves that accepting your natural age might be the best way to stay looking young.