Hugh Jackman's Girlfriend Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& We Know Deborra-Lee Hates To See It
Deborra-Lee Furness already reportedly wants nothing to do with Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster. Her grudge is understandable considering Furness might believe Foster played a huge role in her divorce from the "X-Men" star. It also didn't help that Foster might've revealed her true colors to Furness in a calculated and disturbing move. But although Jackman's ex didn't need any more reason to hate Foster, we imagine Furness may also be giving the "Younger" actress the side-eye because of the latter's graceful aging. Foster's stunning transformation had no age limit, and continued even after the actress had turned 50. The Broadway star still somehow managed to maintain her youthful glow, which was balanced out by her maturing facial features.
Ironically, what might've helped Foster age nicely was the fact that she embraced getting older. "I think I have a very realistic view of getting older in this industry," Foster said about Hollywood in an interview with Coveteur. "It is an interesting thing because as Sutton, I do not feel the need to hold on to my youth. I'm totally secure with getting older and even aging. It's such a delicate thing. I want to age. I don't want to stay 25 or even stay looking 25." Foster's mentality just further proves that accepting your natural age might be the best way to stay looking young.
Sutton Foster's beauty routine to stay young might have Deborra-Lee fuming
Hugh Jackman's girlfriend is two decades younger than Deborra-Lee Furness, and in some cases she looks even younger than that. However, according to Foster, there is no secret formula. Keeping herself stress-free and having a dedicated skincare routine were all that was needed to keep Sutton looking brand new. But the reveal might only upset Furness even more, as one doctor assumes she might've gotten plastic surgery to turn back time. Cosmetic specialist Dr. Linda Dayan shared the type of procedures she believed the Australian actress turned to. "Her cheeks and neck look lifted, the volume of her lips has been enhanced and her face has been made more symmetrical," Dr. Dayan theorized on her Instagram page. "One tell tale sign is the platysma muscles of the neck that have been cut and lifted. I think she has chosen an excellent surgeon, who has done great work."
We wonder if she'd feel some jealousy towards Foster for achieving similar results naturally. Of course, there's also the possibility that Foster is the beneficiary of subtle cosmetic surgery herself. But judging from some comments she's made in the past, she might've been too cautious about ever going under the knife. "I know there's Botox and all these skin-firming treatments, but I'm afraid they'll make me look weird," she once said per Broadway World. "Right now, I'm just trying to eat better and sleep without my face smushed on a pillow."