Signs Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Relationship Won't Last

Katy Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom initially seemed to be following the plot of a romance novel. During a 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Roar" hitmaker recalled how Bloom had swooped in and stolen an In-N-Out burger that she had ordered for the people on her table at the 2016 Golden Globes. Although the sneaky theft mildly irked Perry, she let it slide because she found the British actor so attractive. However, when the pop star ran into the "Kingdom of Heaven" star at an afterparty, she cheekily called him out by saying, "'How are those onions resting on your molars?'" to which Bloom responded simply, ”I like you.'"

A romantic connection blossomed between them shortly afterward, and the duo appeared to be going strong over the next couple of months. As a result, fans were surprised when an E! News source confirmed that they had amicably parted ways in February 2017. However, the couple rekindled their romance and came back stronger than ever. And, on Valentine's Day 2019, the "Never Really Over" songstress took to Instagram to share that her beau had popped the question. While appearing on "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp," Perry revealed that Bloom had proposed in a helicopter following a romantic dinner.

The British star had made the moment even sweeter by having the chopper land atop a building where their nearest and dearest were waiting to celebrate with the happy couple. In August 2020, UNICEF announced on Instagram that its Goodwill Ambassadors, Bloom and Perry, had welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. However, despite all the net positives, their romance hasn't been all daisies and sunshine.