Signs Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Relationship Won't Last
Katy Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom initially seemed to be following the plot of a romance novel. During a 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Roar" hitmaker recalled how Bloom had swooped in and stolen an In-N-Out burger that she had ordered for the people on her table at the 2016 Golden Globes. Although the sneaky theft mildly irked Perry, she let it slide because she found the British actor so attractive. However, when the pop star ran into the "Kingdom of Heaven" star at an afterparty, she cheekily called him out by saying, "'How are those onions resting on your molars?'" to which Bloom responded simply, ”I like you.'"
A romantic connection blossomed between them shortly afterward, and the duo appeared to be going strong over the next couple of months. As a result, fans were surprised when an E! News source confirmed that they had amicably parted ways in February 2017. However, the couple rekindled their romance and came back stronger than ever. And, on Valentine's Day 2019, the "Never Really Over" songstress took to Instagram to share that her beau had popped the question. While appearing on "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp," Perry revealed that Bloom had proposed in a helicopter following a romantic dinner.
The British star had made the moment even sweeter by having the chopper land atop a building where their nearest and dearest were waiting to celebrate with the happy couple. In August 2020, UNICEF announced on Instagram that its Goodwill Ambassadors, Bloom and Perry, had welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. However, despite all the net positives, their romance hasn't been all daisies and sunshine.
Katy Perry reportedly played mind games with Orlando Bloom before their 2017 split
During a September 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Katy Perry opened up about what led to her 2017 breakup with Orlando Bloom. The pop star acknowledged they were on different pages about their relationship from the get-go, admitting, "[Bloom] had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,' but I had yet to do a lot of real work." Perry even confessed that she would "[play] games" with him because she derived joy from them. Although the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star initially indulged her, he had a change of perspective after attending a retreat at the Hoffman Institute, where Bloom did some intense inner work.
After the actor stopped playing along, Perry started to find their relationship "boring" and ultimately called it quits with him. Perry's decision to part ways may have hurt Bloom more than he let on since a source disclosed to People in 2016 that the British star was very serious about their relationship early on and hadn't felt as strongly about a romantic partner since his first wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr. While Bloom looked forward to marrying Perry and expanding their family, she was still reeling from her toxic relationship with John Mayer and had no desire to marry anytime soon. Although Perry told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that she had a mental transformation after also attending a Hoffman Institute retreat, their first breakup probably still left Bloom with trust issues.
There's no end in sight for the celebrity couple's years-long engagement
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seemingly haven't made great strides in their wedding planning during their lengthy engagement. According to an E! News source, the A-listers initially wanted to tie the knot just a few months after the actor proposed, but they found it difficult to plan their dream wedding fast. The insider claimed that Bloom and Perry had decided to hold their nuptials in September 2019, then pushed them back to December before ultimately deciding to move the big day to early 2020 instead. "They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be," the source dished.
In an August 2020 People interview, the "Hot n' Cold" songstress clarified that they had actually planned to have their wedding that year, but the pandemic put a spoke in their wheels. Although fans thought Perry and Bloom had already got married by 2021, that didn't turn out to be the case. In fact, it didn't seem like the celebrity couple had made any significant progress over the following two years. During a February 2022 appearance on the "Kyle and Jackie O Show," Perry shared that they knew they wanted a destination wedding, but they hadn't been able to lock down a location, again due to the pandemic.
However, she and her "Lord of the Rings" star beau notably still didn't hold their nuptials even after the pandemic ended. Naturally, their years-long engagement raised serious questions about whether Perry and Bloom saw their relationship going the distance. Moreover, it may be a sign that the pop star isn't entirely over the commitment issues that caused their first split.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry may be in different places mentally and physically
One of the strangest things about Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship that everyone ignores is how much time they spend apart. During a chat with People, at the 2019 TCA Press Tour, the "Gran Turismo" star admitted that he often shared a long-distance relationship with his fiancée because of their demanding careers. However, Bloom insisted that their solid foundation enabled the A-list couple to be more comfortable with it. In the following year, though, a People insider claimed that Bloom and Perry were finding it difficult to quarantine together amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, noting, "They're also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day."
In an April 2024 appearance on Trevor Noah's "What Now?" podcast, Bloom divulged that although he and Perry had been together for years, they still had moments when they were unsure how they could keep their relationship afloat while managing their careers at the same time. Meanwhile, in a Flaunt magazine interview, the actor conceded that their romance could occasionally be "really, really, really, challenging." They also came from different backgrounds, with Bloom saying, "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."
Similarly, also in 2024, a source confirmed to OK! magazine that the two had wildly different personalities. While the British star was a more laidback person, the "Woman's World" songstress was more free-spirited. However, the couple managed to make their relationship work by compromising wherever they could. Given all this, it seems like Bloom and Perry struggle to find both metaphorical and literal common ground.
The celebrity couple's TMI confessions haven't painted the best picture of their relationship
In June 2017, a few months after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's initial split, the pop star made a shocking confession about her sex life that would raise questions in the future. When she appeared on a YouTube livestream for an interview with James Corden, the talk show host asked who of her past three famous ex-boyfriends was the best in bed. The singer answered that she would rank Diplo as the best, followed by Bloom, and singer-songwriter John Mayer would be last. Naturally, the revelation didn't age well in the light of her reconciliation with the "Three Musketeers" star.
Then, in 2021, it was Bloom's turn to make a questionable confession about their sex life. When The Guardian questioned if he was intimate with Perry often, the actor answered, "Not enough — we just had a baby, though." While it's perfectly normal for partners to cool things off in the bedroom as they focus on raising a newborn, Bloom's "not enough" gave the impression that he wasn't too happy or understanding of the change.
Bloom and Perry notably never hired a full-time nanny for their daughter Daisy, which could have further prevented them from making time for intimacy. As the New York Post reported, the pop star made another eyebrow-raising TMI confession during her appearance on "Call Her Daddy," saying, "If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reportedly at their breaking point in 2025
In June 2025, a confidant notified People that the stress caused by the mixed reception to Katy Perry's album "143" and the similarly lukewarm reviews of her associated tour were negatively impacting the pop star's relationship with Orlando Bloom. A few days later, an Us Weekly source reiterated that the A-listers' relationship was indeed on the rocks. "They have been spending more and more time apart," they said. "They've grown apart and aren't living the same lives anymore." According to the insider, Perry's focus on her career had only driven a bigger wedge between them.
It seems like the couple's relationship had been strained for a while, though, since another source asserted that they had never actually decided on a wedding date or done any real planning despite being engaged for years, which sadly led Bloom to eventually just give up on the idea. Meanwhile, a Daily Mail insider reaffirmed that the fact Perry couldn't catch a break from all the TikTok hate about her journey to space coupled with her exit from "American Idol" and her album and tour's mixed reviews had completely stressed her out.
Unfortunately, "There aren't many people she can dump her emotions on, but obviously she can with Orlando. But with his work and juggling parenting, life as of late has put a strain on their relationship." According to a Page Six source, Bloom and Perry were likely to separate after her tour ended in December 2025. The "Firework" hitmaker only made the rumors seem more plausible during a June 2025 show in Sydney by telling the audience that the iconic Australian chocolate biscuit TimTam had "saved" her before launching into a breakup song (via YouTube).