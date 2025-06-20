E. Jean Carroll Sums Up Trump's Busted Makeup In Two Perfect Words

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Donald Trump has had his share of makeup fails, and now E. Jean Carroll, one of his most high-profile adversaries, is putting a descriptive new name to his look, likening it to the color of fruit. Carroll was being interviewed on the MeidasTouch Network about facing Trump in trial, and her full description of Trump was, "This is a man who wears apricot makeup, with his hair twirled around his head like Barbara Stanwyck in 'Ball of Fire.'" Basically, she sets him up as someone who must really feel he needs to be taken seriously because, well, just look at him!

Carroll has come out with a new book called "Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President," and it gives a behind-the-scenes look at the trials and the prep that went into them. And a part of what she called the "high comedy" of the trials in her MeidasTouch interview was the over-the-top, yet still real-life, people who were a part of it. (Like the man with the "apricot makeup.") Carroll also addressed the rumors about whether or not Trump was farting in court. Apparently he did, though, "It was a silent one, sort of."

Her comments had people on social media making jokes. One person on X said, "Trump's Secret Service codename used to be 'Mogul.' Now it's 'Silent Thunder.'" Another posted about Carroll's makeup comment: "This is bulls***. It's tangerine, not apricot."