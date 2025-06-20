E. Jean Carroll Sums Up Trump's Busted Makeup In Two Perfect Words
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Donald Trump has had his share of makeup fails, and now E. Jean Carroll, one of his most high-profile adversaries, is putting a descriptive new name to his look, likening it to the color of fruit. Carroll was being interviewed on the MeidasTouch Network about facing Trump in trial, and her full description of Trump was, "This is a man who wears apricot makeup, with his hair twirled around his head like Barbara Stanwyck in 'Ball of Fire.'" Basically, she sets him up as someone who must really feel he needs to be taken seriously because, well, just look at him!
Carroll has come out with a new book called "Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President," and it gives a behind-the-scenes look at the trials and the prep that went into them. And a part of what she called the "high comedy" of the trials in her MeidasTouch interview was the over-the-top, yet still real-life, people who were a part of it. (Like the man with the "apricot makeup.") Carroll also addressed the rumors about whether or not Trump was farting in court. Apparently he did, though, "It was a silent one, sort of."
Her comments had people on social media making jokes. One person on X said, "Trump's Secret Service codename used to be 'Mogul.' Now it's 'Silent Thunder.'" Another posted about Carroll's makeup comment: "This is bulls***. It's tangerine, not apricot."
E. Jean Carroll also had thoughts on Alina Habba
E. Jean Carroll also had some thoughts about Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump's lawyers, in the MeidasTouch interview. She said that Habba was all over the place with everything from her hair to her demeanor. "She was amazing," Carroll added, seemingly referring to the entertainment value of watching Habba at work as opposed to her skills as an attorney. Habba has been called out as one of Trump's worst lawyers, and Carroll also noted that Trump didn't treat Habba all that well in court. Maybe you don't do your best work when your client isn't being all that nice to you? Hard to tell.
There were two trials where Carroll and Trump faced off in court; both times, Trump lost. In 2023, Trump was found liable of sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s, and of defamation. Another trial found him liable for defamation once again for his continued comments about Carroll in connection to her allegations of sexual abuse, and he owes Carroll millions of dollars. Despite ongoing attempts to appeal the jury decisions, Trump thus far still owes over $83 million to Carroll, who has good plans for the money.