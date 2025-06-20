Ivanka Trump's Latest Frumpy 'Fit Screams Flight Attendant Gone Wrong

Days after Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were a no-show on Donald Trump's birthday, they made up for it with an appearance at the White House. Granted, it was to celebrate a new flag pole on the grounds and not to honor the birth of the President of the United States, but it counts. They even brought along the whole family, including kids Arabella and Theodore (living their insanely lavish lives) and Ivanka's in-laws, Seryl and Charles Kushner, who also happens to be the Ambassador to France, thanks to a little family nepotism.

And just to prove they were really there, a slew of pictures were taken, not only on the White House lawn where the pole was erected but also in the Oval Office, surrounding Donald, who was seated regally at his desk. The family photos included a lot of smiling and at least one very interesting outfit choice, thanks to Ivanka.

As someone who once helmed her own line of clothes, shoes, and accessories, we expect to see an on-point wardrobe from the president's oldest daughter. However, she doesn't always deliver. There have been moments when Ivanka risked a major fashion faux pas with some of her ensembles, and the red suit she wore on June 18, 2025, had us wondering where the emergency exits were.