Trump Puts His Blotchy Tan On Blast In Unflattering Post

Pointing out President Donald Trump's unfinished fake tan is like saying the sky is blue. At this point in his political career, his complexion's artificial tint is about as recognizable as the man himself, and its often incomplete presentation further adds to his instantly identifiable look. However, it was still shocking when the president openly shared one of his tan flubs on social media.

President Trump jumped on his Truth Social platform to rouse up his fans in a June 19, 2025 post. Rather than delivering a long rant targeting someone who looked at him cross-eyed, as he frequently uses social media for, he stuck to his slogan, writing, "Make America Great Again!" in the caption. Sticking to the basics didn't change the fact that he opened himself up to public scrutiny by exposing his own makeup mishap. Per usual, President Trump proved neither he nor his stylist could manage to assemble an even makeup job. Areas on and around his nose, eyes, and eyebrows were visibly paler than the rest of his rust-orange skin, while his ears, neck, and part of his hairline were almost entirely devoid of any bronzer. Unlike some X users, who would've posted the photo with the express purpose of ridiculing his tan, President Trump willingly shared the up close and personal look at his face, perhaps oblivious or uncaring to the idea it'd probably get made fun of. While we commend the commander in chief for his bravery in broadcasting his unfinished look, he really should give photos a second thought before he posts them online.