12 Male Celebrities Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine
While people often talk about which female celebrities are aging well (and which are not!), there is less focus on the evolution of male celebrities through time. Part of that has to do with the collective desire to know the grooming and wellness secrets of the Salma Hayek's of the world, but it also has to do with the added pressures women face when it comes to aging, particularly in Hollywood. But today more than ever, famous men also face pressures to remain youthful and visually appealing — and not all of them are succeeding, if that is the goal. Forget those folks, though, because here we have collected a sample of hunky male celebrities who are aging like fine wine.
Even excluding those under 50 left us with a huge crop of candidates, so we want to take a second and acknowledge some runners-up. These include zaddies who have always been knockouts — like Jason Statham, Mark Wahlberg, Chris Meloni, Idris Elba, and Matt Damon — as well as those who have somehow become infinitely hotter with some years under their belt, like Steve Carell, Justin Theroux, and Joel McHale. Throw in a handful of former teen stars (Brian Austin Green and Mario Lopez, for example) and a few ageless wonders (think: Kyle Chandler) and we had plenty to choose from. Here's who we think might have a portrait hidden in their attic to keep their youthful beauty forever.
At 56, Hugh Jackman is in tip-top physical shape
At 56 years of age, Hugh Jackman is in better shape than most 25-year-olds — even when not undertaking the inhuman workout and diet plan he does to play Wolverine. That plan includes clean eating, and following an expert-created meal plan that carefully considered macros and calories. "You eat a lot, 6,000 calories a day," Jackman said on "The Tonight Show" in 2024. "It's not the calories you necessarily want. You can eat half a pizza and 6,000 kcal, but it's chicken, tilapia and beans. I don't know why tilapia. It must be some lean fish and green beans, but it's worth it." It takes only one look at Jackman's physique to realize it really is worth it, but not everyone has Jackman's willpower.
Jackman has always looked good, and he has been praised for it. He was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008, has been called the "perfect male specimen" by Glamour, and was named one Nicki Swift's "40 Zaddies Over 40" list back in 2023. Over the years, Jackman has only continued to show that you are only as old as you feel. He has other tricks, too, of course. He has posted photos wearing under-eye masks, for example, and is adamant about wearing his Kiehl's sunscreen. Nonetheless, a lot of the magic that is Hugh Jackman has to do with good genes, and a lot of discipline in the gym and with a fork.
Healthy habits have kept Paul Rudd looking 35 for the last 20 years
Moving on from one former Sexiest Man Alive to another: Paul Rudd. In this case, we are not even sure aging is happening, since Rudd looks the same as he did decades ago. The lack of substantial changes in Rudd's appearance has even inspired articles, like British GQ's "The Paul Rudd guide to looking absurdly young at 54," which cited wearing sunscreen, moisturizing, ample sleep, eating well, and more of the usual as reasons for Rudd's science-defying face.
Getting the role of Ant-Man has also played a role in Rudd's overall looks, as it forced him to adopt a healthier lifestyle that he found surprisingly fulfilling. "I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would've done that before ('Ant-Man')," the star told Men's Health in 2023, later adding, "It sounds like hell. It's really not. I find routine comforting."
Rudd himself has embraced the idea of aging, as he discussed in an AARP interview shortly after turning 50, in 2019. "It is strange when you think, 'Wow, 50.' When I turned 40, it wasn't that I felt weird, but the words had weight to them. Even the way they sounded coming out of my mouth," he said. "I'm not too worried about it. I've been married a long time. I've got two kids, 14 and 9. My dad used to say, 'Hey, it beats the alternative.'"
Shemar Moore basically looks like he did in the 1990s, defying logic
Shemar Moore began his entertainment career as a model, signing with City Modeling Agency while still in college. Modeling led to commercials, which led to Moore's breakthrough role on "The Young & the Restless." But Moore started on the daytime soap in 1995, and it is hard to fathom that when looking at current-day photos of the star. He looks more or less the same as he did during that era, and he knows he hit the genetic jackpot. "Good Black don't crack," he joked to PopCulture in 2022. "I get it. I appreciate that. I'm 52 years old. I'm never shy about how old I am, how young I am. I got good genes from my mom and my daddy."
Moore puts in hard work and lots of sweat when it comes to his body, although he has admitted to it getting harder and harder to do his grueling workout as he ages. Still, he pushes through the pain for a number of reasons, including vanity. "If I'm gonna tell the truth, it's about looking good," Moore confessed in a Watch! Magazine interview in 2017 (via 9 News), although he later expanded his reasoning. "I'm happier, I'm more motivated, I'm more focused, I'm more productive when I stay in shape. And, you know, it doesn't happen overnight," he explained.
Patrick Dempsey is even more McDreamy as a silver fox
Patrick Dempsey is an interesting case study when it comes to aging. The actor was borderline geeky when he first started out in Hollywood, then evolved into a total fox by the time his star exploded with "Grey's Anatomy." He was such a handsome 39-year-old when the iconic show started that they even gave him the nickname, "McDreamy." Two decades later and Dempsey is somehow even hotter. In fact, it is those signs of aging that have pushed his looks over the edge. The few lines on Dempsey's face add to his appeal, and to have a head of hair that luscious in such a gorgeous mixture of gray tones is a rarity, to say the least.
We are not the only ones to notice Dempsey's late-in-the-game rise to the top of the sexy meter, either. He was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023, at age 57. "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," he told the magazine at the time. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive" (awareness for his cancer charity).
Dempsey credits the consistency of his workouts, eating healthfully, and not drinking for his fit bod, and has said his wife — a celebrity makeup artist and skincare business owner — "keeps me looking good with all of her products" (via Haute Living).
James Marsden is basically a human Romanée-Conti Grand Cru
The Romanée-Conti Grand Cru if often cited as one of, if not the single, finest wines to exist. James Marsden is basically a human version of this high-end wine, getting better every year even though he started as a perfect 10. While Marsden's gorgeous eyes are going to look good for life, it's borderline unfair for the rest of him to be holding up so well. That jawline can still cut glass, that skin still looks supple, and that head is still luxuriously full of hair. Even the actor's famous friends can't help but roast him for his ridiculous beauty — like Ant Anstead, who got him a 50th birthday cake with a shirtless photo on it, taken from Marsden's modeling days. "I swear this dude is aging backwards!," Anstead wrote on his Instagram stories (via People).
Interestingly, Marsden is not as big a fan of his covetable locks as the rest of us. "The hair bothers me," he told People. "To me, if I wasn't an actor I would just have one of those military cuts. I'd just shave it off all the time. It just gets in the way." The take is not entirely surprising, since Marsden has an overall chill approach to grooming. He is big on sunscreen and makes sure he cleanses well to get the makeup off after leaving set, but there is not much else to it.
Sobriety looks good on Dylan McDermott (as does everything else)
Dylan McDermott may have turned 60 back in 2019, but he could easily pass for a man 20 years his junior. The star rose to fame thanks to the hit show "The Practice," which he headlined from 1997 to 2004, and while he was handsome then, he has only gotten better with age — much like your finest vino out of Bordeaux. "I get stuck in time where I still think I'm 40," McDermott admitted to People in 2018. While he is right that time has kept ticking, McDermott's face and body seem stuck at 40 just like his mind. This has a lot to do with McDermott's overall lifestyle, which has changed drastically since getting sober over 40 years ago.
The star also puts work into staying youthful. For instance, in a 2024 interview for "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," McDermott said he had recently indulged in a chocolate croissant after 30 years of avoiding the sweet treat. The sexy actor works out hard — see: this Instagram post — and is a Barry's Bootcamp devotee, as well. He is also diligent about skin care, and once told The Strategist that he uses Christine Chin's resurface exfoliating scrub daily." "Wow, if you don't want to get old, you should use something every day, and hers is the best," he said. "She has a shop down on the Lower East Side, and this facial scrub will change your life."
Colman Domingo's grooming routine centers on inner peace
Though he had been acting for a while by then, Colman Domingo was in his mid-40s by the time he landed his breakout role in "Fear the Walking Dead." He bloomed a bit late in Hollywood, but the Oscar-nominated star has been making up for lost time with a wide array of amazing projects. Luckily for him, Domingo looks younger than his years, and the way he is aging, he should be closeup-ready for another few decades at least.
Domingo's best physical feature is his amazing skin, which has very few wrinkles thanks to his "grooming artist" — we guess that's a job now — Jamie Richmond. His skincare routine involves Aesop's Amazing Face Cleanser, B & Balancing Tea Toner, and Moroccan Neroli Post Shave Lotion, in addition to weekly facials and red-light therapy to reduce puffiness and lines. "A good skincare regimen starts with how you feel on the inside," Domingo explained to GQ. "You want to quiet down your soul and your spirit before you can take care of everything else." Domingo is so into the idea of inner piece that he even starts and ends his skincare routine with a ding on his Shinto singing bowl.
Rob Lowe credits his youthful glow to skin care, sobriety, and sleep
Rob Lowe has been a working actor for over four decades. Unlike some stars who lose their appeal as they age, however, Lowe has retained a youthful glow that few men in their 60s possess. It is not something he shies away from discussing either, as the star feels strongly about self-care and grooming. "Taking care of how you look is not this narcissistic thing," he emphasized to GQ in 2020. "It's more emblematic of how you're taking care of yourself holistically." Lowe practices a lot of good habits, but he credits three things in particular when it comes to looking younger than his years: skincare, sleep, and sobriety. Lowe has been sober 35 years, as of 2025.
Lowe's morning skin routine includes using a facial cleanser and an anti-aging and de-puffing under eye serum that he claims to carry everywhere he goes. He is so into skin care that he even released his own brand, the now-defunct PROFILE Cobalt by Rob Lowe, in 2015. The star also moisturizes constantly, follows the high-protein, low-carb Atkins diet, and maintains active through surfing and CrossFit. Most important of all, however, is his sleep (he even wears a sleep mask to bed to ensure better rest). "I get tons of sleep. Like, an embarrassing amount," Lowe told USA Today. "It's a lot of sleep, not 12 hours. But if there's ever 12 (hours) to be had, I'm taking it."
Is it meditation of is Keanu Reeves simply a vampire?
To think that it has been 30 years since Keanu Reeves was named People's Sexiest Man Alive (in 2004) is mind-blowing. He was 30 at the time, which means the iconic star is now 60. We repeat: Keanu Reeves is 60 years old! Now, someone tell his face. Reeves' youthful looks have been noticed by most fans, to the point where "Keanu Reeves was immortal" even trended online when he was in his mid-50s. Years later, it remains quite difficult to find many wrinkles on that handsome face.
Thanks to giant franchises "The Matrix" and "John Wick," Reeves has emerged as one of his generation's most notable action stars. As such, he trains his body in ways that main its physical power. "John Wick is one of the most physical roles in cinema history," said Reeves' trainer Patrick Murphy, to Daily Express. "The choreography, along with the multiple fight disciplines, tumbling, stunts, horseback riding, stunt car driving, gun training and other various weapons training means Keanu's body had been through hell and back." Reeves practices martial arts and does conditioning exercises to stay in top shape. He also follows a regimented low-sodium, low-fat diet.
Lenny Kravitz's grooming and fitness routines are as chill as you'd expect
Lenny Kravitz is another celebrity who seems to never age, and it is not because of a lot of fancy products or modern conveniences. No, Kravitz has a grooming routine that is just as chill as you would expect, albeit a bit more earthy than most people would be comfortable with. "I only use a few things. I wash my face with water, truthfully. When I'm here, I scrub it with the sand from the ocean because it's very fine and powdery," Kravitz — who lives on a Bahamian island — said to Vanity Fair. He added, "I use coconut oil on my body, shea butter, cocoa butter, all organic. I use Dr. Bronner's almond soap. I wash my body with it, I wash my hair with it, and I wash my clothes with it."
In addition to his youthful skin (and vibes!), Kravitz has a body that makes him look far younger than his years. How many men ever have an eight-pack, let alone in their 60s? While Kravitz works with a trainer and is in the gym five or six days a week, he mostly credits his plant-based diet and active island lifestyle for his rocking bod. The singer grows his own fruits and vegetables, and relies on cycling, paddle boarding, and walking the island for his cardio.
John Stamos says his aging secret is eating well — and love
For an entire generation, John Stamos will always be Uncle Jesse from "Full House," despite the many other roles he has had since. The fact that he looks just as fine as he did when the series ended is almost comforting at this point. Gone is the mullet from the show's early years, but not a whole lot else has changed in terms of Stamos' appearance. He has some mild wrinkles, sure, but not nearly as much as most men his age, and certainly not in any way that detracts from his amazing features — his hair, his jawline, his sculpted chin, the killer smile, everything shines as bright as it did in the 80s.
GQ once called Stamos an "all-time grooming god" and he clearly does all of the obvious things to stay looking good — for instance, he is a big fan of face masks and has posted multiple photos wearing them over the years — but the actor has claimed that love is just as important for maintaining his youth as healthy eating. "The heart is important to take care of too. And I don't just mean with, you know, eating nutritiously," Stamos said in an interview with GrowingBolder. In the interview, he also said he exercises often and that chasing his young son around helps him stay in shape.
Brad Pitt is still a fox at 61, but his grooming routine in simple
We can't think of anyone better to finish off our list than Brad Pitt, who has for decades been lauded as one of the best-looking men on the planet. One of the few guys to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive more than once (in 1995 and 2000), Pitt is aging wonderfully compared to some of his counterparts. And it doesn't even look like Pitt's frequenting a plastic surgeon, so a lot of it really does have to do with good genes and a good skincare routine. Pitt even has his own skincare line, Beau Domaine, which infuses winery-grown grapes into its products.
Pitt's skincare routine is surprisingly down-to-earth. "It's very simple. I do a morning wash. I've got my serum. I do my day cream and I'm done. I'm out the door," he told Vogue Beauty in a video interview posted to Instagram. "And then at night, I do my little wash — I am committed to my wash. I do my serum, and I do my night cream. Done." If only it were that easy for us mere mortals.