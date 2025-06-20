Princess Beatrice's Painfully Awkward PDA With Her Husband Completely Backfires
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, already spend a lot of time apart as a married couple thanks to the nature of Mozzi's job as a property developer. But after their PDA at the 2025 Royal Ascot ceremony, we wonder if they've been apart for so long that they're not on the same page even when they're kissing. The couple was spotted at the annual horse-racing ceremony among friends and family. But the camera caught one particular moment of the two making out with each other during the festivities, which Mozzi probably wishes they didn't in hindsight.
Mozzi was doing most of the work during their uncomfortable kiss. Whereas his attention was 100% on his wife, Beatrice had one eye open to peek at, we assume, the race happening in front of her. But the princess seemed so disinterested in the kiss that we imagine it didn't take much to distract her from Mozzi's attempt at intimacy. What's even more embarrassing about the PDA is that Mozzi might've known a lot of eyes would be on him and his belle during their smooch. For all we know, he wanted to create a romantic memory that would have everyone swooning when the camera noticed them. Unfortunately, it couldn't have backfired any worse.
Now we might know why Princess Beatrice keeps the PDA to the minimum
There are already quite a few signs that Princess Beatrice's marriage with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might not last, and her distant reaction to his kiss might be another. Not only that, but the pair's behavior at Royal Ascot 2025, in general, further hints that their marriage is doomed. But their failed display of intimacy was a reminder of how rare it was to see the couple kiss in public at all. The pair are typically on their best behavior whenever they're seen up and about.
Photographers have spotted Beatrice and Mozzi kissing a few times while vacationing, for instance. But perhaps the duo's best display of PDA came from an Instagram post Mozzi published to celebrate their marriage. Showing a flashback of their wedding, Beatrice was wearing a wedding gown and Mozzi was sporting a tuxedo as they kissed and embraced each other. "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love," Mozzi wrote in his caption. But their PDA at the Royal Ascot may have shown just how far the couple has fallen since getting married. Either that, or Mozzi's kissing skills have seriously declined over time.