Princess Beatrice's Painfully Awkward PDA With Her Husband Completely Backfires

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, already spend a lot of time apart as a married couple thanks to the nature of Mozzi's job as a property developer. But after their PDA at the 2025 Royal Ascot ceremony, we wonder if they've been apart for so long that they're not on the same page even when they're kissing. The couple was spotted at the annual horse-racing ceremony among friends and family. But the camera caught one particular moment of the two making out with each other during the festivities, which Mozzi probably wishes they didn't in hindsight.

Mozzi was doing most of the work during their uncomfortable kiss. Whereas his attention was 100% on his wife, Beatrice had one eye open to peek at, we assume, the race happening in front of her. But the princess seemed so disinterested in the kiss that we imagine it didn't take much to distract her from Mozzi's attempt at intimacy. What's even more embarrassing about the PDA is that Mozzi might've known a lot of eyes would be on him and his belle during their smooch. For all we know, he wanted to create a romantic memory that would have everyone swooning when the camera noticed them. Unfortunately, it couldn't have backfired any worse.