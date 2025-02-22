4 Signs Princess Beatrice's Marriage Might Not Last

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, has had the opposite of a fairytale romance before marrying British property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But could there potentially be trouble in paradise?

Before Mapelli Mozzi, the princess had an interesting dating life. In 2005, the princess began dating Paolo Liuzzo — an American who was seven years her senior. Princess Beatrice even invited him along on a family vacation to Switzerland a year into their relationship. However, the trip led to Liuzzo violating an existing probation and he was forced to return to the U.S., which led to the end of the relationship. Before finding her now-husband, the princess had one more frog to kiss — Dave Clark. Clark and Beatrice dated for about a decade before ending their relationship in 2016 after a marriage was not in sight.

Two years later, Mapelli Mozzi and the royal's relationship was confirmed, and he did not take forever to put a ring on it! In 2020, the two wed privately at Windsor Great Park and later welcomed their daughters Sienna and Athena in 2021 and 2025. Though Princess Beatrice is living in her "happily ever after" era, some signs indicate this marriage might not last forever. The List spoke exclusively to relationship coach Nicole Moore, the founder & CEO of Love Works Method, to discuss and here's what we've noticed.

