4 Signs Princess Beatrice's Marriage Might Not Last
Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, has had the opposite of a fairytale romance before marrying British property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But could there potentially be trouble in paradise?
Before Mapelli Mozzi, the princess had an interesting dating life. In 2005, the princess began dating Paolo Liuzzo — an American who was seven years her senior. Princess Beatrice even invited him along on a family vacation to Switzerland a year into their relationship. However, the trip led to Liuzzo violating an existing probation and he was forced to return to the U.S., which led to the end of the relationship. Before finding her now-husband, the princess had one more frog to kiss — Dave Clark. Clark and Beatrice dated for about a decade before ending their relationship in 2016 after a marriage was not in sight.
Two years later, Mapelli Mozzi and the royal's relationship was confirmed, and he did not take forever to put a ring on it! In 2020, the two wed privately at Windsor Great Park and later welcomed their daughters Sienna and Athena in 2021 and 2025. Though Princess Beatrice is living in her "happily ever after" era, some signs indicate this marriage might not last forever. The List spoke exclusively to relationship coach Nicole Moore, the founder & CEO of Love Works Method, to discuss and here's what we've noticed.
Edoardo's job keeps him away from home quite often
In a 2024 interview with the Financial Times, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed that he and Princess Beatrice spend a lot of time apart as he is "always on a train" for work-related matters. The British property developer is the CEO of the property firm Banda, which has projects across the globe, including in New Delhi and Milan. Apart from this, the princess' husband travels often to Belgium, France, and Italy for antique auctions, keeping him away from home for extended periods.
In October 2024, the media noticed Princess Beatrice attending an event in London solo shortly after the couple announced a second baby was on the way. The princess' husband was also missing from King Charles III's King Foundation event in November 2024 where Beatrice fulfilled more serious royal duties than she was accustomed to. "[Spending] a lot of time apart due to work can definitely put a big stain on Princess Beatrice and her husband's relationship and cause them to become emotionally disconnected," Nicole Moore shared with The List. She added that distance could also potentially lead to a "wandering eye" amongst couples.
The couple has not publicly shown signs of discomfort with their distance, but in many relationships, absence doesn't always make the heart grow fonder. Sometimes it drives a wedge in it, which is something Princess Beatrice and her husband need to be careful of. "When couples are apart a lot, it almost always causes their emotional connection to dwindle unless they are steadfast in maintaining a lot of communication when apart," Moore said.
Edoardo will always have ties to another woman
Before Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice got together, he was in a committed relationship with American architect Dara Huang for three years. The two welcomed their child, Christopher Woolf (aka Wolfie) in 2016, before parting ways in 2018, which was the same year Mapelli Mozzi began dating the Princess Beatrice. Huang has never bad-mouthed the relationship between her ex and even showed support for the couple in 2019 when the princess and the property developer announced they were engaged.
Huang and Mapelli Mozzi share custody of Wolfie, and serve as co-parents, a relationship in which Beatrice is actively involved. In 2024, Huang told Harper's Bazaar that she was lucky to have people in her son's life who are willing to embrace him. "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier,'" she said (via People). Princess Beatrice has welcomed the young boy into her family and has previously declared that he is a great brother to Sienna, Beatrice's daughter with Mapelli Mozzi.
However, according to love and relationship coach Nicole Moore, there's still room for potential drama between Wolfie and Beatrice as Wolfie grows up. "If Princess Beatrice's relationship with her stepson becomes strained, this could definitely put pressure on her marriage and lead to fights between her and her husband," Moore told The List. She added, "If Princess Beatrice's husband doesn't show up on her side as a united front with his son but instead undermines her authority as a step-parent, that could also cause major issues."
Prince Andrew's controversies weigh on Beatrice
2020 was a tough year for Princess Beatrice. In addition to trying to remain safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Beatrice and the rest of the royal family watched as eyes were on Prince Andrew, Duke of York. The duke's controversial friendship with financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to Prince Andrew also facing sexual assault allegations beginning in 2015. By 2020, the prince's name frequented the media as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said the royal was being uncooperative in investigations against Epstein, who had reportedly died by suicide in 2019.
As these stories flooded the media, Princess Beatrice was preparing to get married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Their wedding was unlike any royal wedding; it was a private ceremony with only 15 guests. It was said that the proceedings were reduced in size due to mandated restrictions during the pandemic, but Mapelli Mozzi's cousin, Dario Mapelli Mozzi, told the Daily Mail that Prince Andrew's current controversies possibly also played a factor. "We heard it was postponed to next year but that was clearly to keep it secret," Dario said. "...perhaps because of the problems with her father they didn't want to go overboard with publicity in case anyone criticized them."
In 2021, an insider told New Idea that Beatrice was struggling with the backlash her father was facing and was doing all she could to ensure the stress she felt from it did not affect her marriage. The princess remains upset about her father's connection to Epstein, but she remains in touch with the duke, though he has been axed from the rest of the royal family.
Princess Beatrice's royal duties may increase soon
In February 2024, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer and quickly underwent treatment following the prognosis. The king's illness left other royal family members to fulfill royal duties and appearances in his stead while he recuperates. Princess Beatrice has reportedly been given royal responsibilities since then as well. In May 2024, Beatrice was put in the spotlight after attending a Buckingham Palace garden party, standing in Catherine, Princess of Wales, who was also under treatment for cancer. Beatrice also traveled to the Middle East in 2024, attending conferences in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
As the king continues to experience health woes, there is a possibility Princess Beatrice may be asked to do more. In fact, when Beatrice filled in for Princess Kate at the garden party in 2024, an insider told OK Magazine that Beatrice wouldn't mind fulfilling royal duties on a full-time basis. "Beatrice is comfortable in the spotlight and would be overjoyed to become a working royal," the insider said.
If Princess Beatrice, who lives a relatively lavish life, becomes a full-time working royal, she will be busier than usual, which could leave room for increased time apart from her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. More time in the spotlight would likely also mean more public scrutiny for them both. Relationship coach Nicole Moore advised that the couple should "have regular relationship check ins to ensure that both partners are happy with the relationship and on the same page." She added, "It's essential that Princess Beatrice and her husband remember that they are on the same side, even when they have disagreements because they need a bond that's incredibly strong to survive."