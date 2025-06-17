Princess Beatrice & Her Husband's Behavior At Royal Ascot 2025 Hints Their Marriage Is Doomed
While everyone else seemed to be having a good time at the Royal Ascot 2025, an annual horse racing event that takes place in June, Princess Beatrice forgot to tell her face to look happy and excited to be there. She and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were photographed at the racecourse, and Beatrice looked so miserable standing next to Mozzi.
Of course, the photographers could have just caught her at a bad moment, or she could have been annoyed about something completely unrelated to the event. Unfortunately, these photos only added fuel to the divorce rumors spinning about the couple. There are many signs their marriage may not last, with one reason being Mozzi is away from Beatrice a lot for work. The duo spend a lot of time apart, which makes the fact that Beatrice looked unhappy to be with Mozzi at the Royal Ascot all the more troubling. If you had to spend a good chunk of your relationship separated from each other, wouldn't you be happy with any chance you got to physically be with them?
Beatrice and Edoardo have had awkward photos taken together in the past
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi spending time together always seems to have some kind of hiccup associated with it. For the Royal Ascot 2025, it was the princess looking despondent next to her husband. Earlier this year, Mozzi shared a snapshot of the couple to his Instagram Story, but it unapologetically exposed Beatrice's worst hair day of all time. The royal's locks were super messy and in desperate need of a comb — or at least hidden underneath one of those bizarre headwears that have become a signature hairstyle of hers.
For the Royal Ascot, Beatrice did remain true to form and donned another obnoxious hat for the special occasion that is so ridiculous, it actually makes Kate Middleton's bow obsession look good. Fans know that royal fashion tends to get weird from time to time, but the over-the-top headwear will always take the cake.
Most people would probably be upset over the fact they had to wear such a silly accessory, but Beatrice loves wearing those types of things, so that was definitely not what she was so upset about. Mozzi donned his own hat for the event. Together, Beatrice and Mozzi channeled William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales at their Garden Party last month, looking like Willy Wonka attending the Kentucky Derby.