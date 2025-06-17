Princess Beatrice & Her Husband's Behavior At Royal Ascot 2025 Hints Their Marriage Is Doomed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi spending time together always seems to have some kind of hiccup associated with it. For the Royal Ascot 2025, it was the princess looking despondent next to her husband. Earlier this year, Mozzi shared a snapshot of the couple to his Instagram Story, but it unapologetically exposed Beatrice's worst hair day of all time. The royal's locks were super messy and in desperate need of a comb — or at least hidden underneath one of those bizarre headwears that have become a signature hairstyle of hers.

For the Royal Ascot, Beatrice did remain true to form and donned another obnoxious hat for the special occasion that is so ridiculous, it actually makes Kate Middleton's bow obsession look good. Fans know that royal fashion tends to get weird from time to time, but the over-the-top headwear will always take the cake.

Most people would probably be upset over the fact they had to wear such a silly accessory, but Beatrice loves wearing those types of things, so that was definitely not what she was so upset about. Mozzi donned his own hat for the event. Together, Beatrice and Mozzi channeled William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales at their Garden Party last month, looking like Willy Wonka attending the Kentucky Derby.