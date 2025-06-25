Greg Gutfeld Married His Wife Just Months After They First Met. Here's What We Know About Her
Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld has had quite a multifaceted career timeline. Kickstarting his career in lucrative editorial positions, Gutfeld made his way up the media totem pole, eventually landing in his role as a late-night comedy host on Fox's "Gutfeld!" While his professional life reads like an executive list in the classifieds, his love life is much more straightforward. Gutfeld married his wife, Elena Moussa, in December 2004 — their introduction was something of a meet-cute.
Gutfeld was the editor at Maxim UK when he met his wife, who he says was a photography editor for the Russian edition of the magazine. "It was my first day at the job," Gutfeld recalled to Bill Maher on his podcast "Club Random." At the time of their first encounter, Gutfeld said Moussa was 21 and he was 39. But despite their massive age gap, Gutfeld couldn't help but fall for her. "I met her and I go, 'Oh, that's my wife.' I just knew it," he said. "And in three months, we were married."
Since tying the knot with Gutfeld, Moussa has seemingly changed gears professionally. According to her LinkedIn, she graduated from New York's Parsons School of Design in 2015 and was the design director at the Spanish fashion brand Adolfo Dominguez until December 2023. However, her carefully curated Instagram profile still clearly displays her roots in photography.
Elena Moussa and Greg Gutfield welcomed a child later in their marriage
After 20 years of marriage, Greg Gutfield and Elena Moussa announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Mira. Dana Perino announced the exciting news to viewers on Fox News in December 2024, reading Gutfeld's statement, which read: "Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs. She has Elena's beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs." Moussa has shared limited glimpses of motherhood, but posted a mirror selfie on Instagram in June 2025, featuring Mira strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. In the same month, Moussa reposted a beaming photo of her new-mom lifestyle on her Instagram Story, where she was rocking her baby's stroller as she sipped on a glass of wine.
Gutfeld, on the other hand, has been open about his journey into fatherhood at 60 years old. Gutfeld told "The Five" gang that he had yet to change a diaper and hadn't helped with the early morning feeds. "I give emotional support," he joked in January 2025, adding that most of his paternity leave was spent catching up on TV. However, he got a little more sentimental in the first remarks upon his "Gutfeld!" return. "It's not easy, but it's not Earth-shattering either. The lesson I've learned is how much I've got to unlearn," he said. Gutfeld also said his child has freed him of regret, despite his many controversial moments, which he referred to as "60 years of bad behavior."