Greg Gutfeld Married His Wife Just Months After They First Met. Here's What We Know About Her

Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld has had quite a multifaceted career timeline. Kickstarting his career in lucrative editorial positions, Gutfeld made his way up the media totem pole, eventually landing in his role as a late-night comedy host on Fox's "Gutfeld!" While his professional life reads like an executive list in the classifieds, his love life is much more straightforward. Gutfeld married his wife, Elena Moussa, in December 2004 — their introduction was something of a meet-cute.

Gutfeld was the editor at Maxim UK when he met his wife, who he says was a photography editor for the Russian edition of the magazine. "It was my first day at the job," Gutfeld recalled to Bill Maher on his podcast "Club Random." At the time of their first encounter, Gutfeld said Moussa was 21 and he was 39. But despite their massive age gap, Gutfeld couldn't help but fall for her. "I met her and I go, 'Oh, that's my wife.' I just knew it," he said. "And in three months, we were married."

Since tying the knot with Gutfeld, Moussa has seemingly changed gears professionally. According to her LinkedIn, she graduated from New York's Parsons School of Design in 2015 and was the design director at the Spanish fashion brand Adolfo Dominguez until December 2023. However, her carefully curated Instagram profile still clearly displays her roots in photography.