Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Wife Than We Realized

There are plenty of strange things everyone ignores about Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, like the fact that he's married to a woman 18 years his junior, for instance (this age difference seems almost insignificant when compared to the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio's 32-year age gap). Gutfeld, who turns 61 in 2025, is married to 43-year-old Elena Moussa, and for the Fox News stalwart at least, it was love at first sight. They originally crossed paths in Portugal all the way back in 2004. "I met her and I go, 'That's my wife,'" Gutfeld proudly shared on the "Club Random Podcast" in 2023. "I just knew it. And then I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her."

Moussa wasn't interested in Gutfeld at first, but after going out on a date, their relationship progressed quickly. In fact, they tied the knot after just three months of courtship. In his book, "Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings," however, Gutfeld claimed that they dated for five months before getting married. The political commentator also credits Moussa with pushing him out of his comfort zone, quipping, "Without her to egg me on, I'd choose instead to simply sit at home and watch 'Big Brother,' my new favorite show."

The happy couple enjoys sparring with each other, with Gutfeld sharing on "The Five" in 2022 that he and Moussa had adopted a French Bulldog puppy. When the author sent his wife a snap of the pup, she deadpanned, "He looks just like you." Gutfeld also joked that the dog was stealing the spotlight from him, explaining, "Before, people would stop me in the street and tell me how I changed their life, but now it's just [all about] the little dog."