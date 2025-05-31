Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Wife Than We Realized
There are plenty of strange things everyone ignores about Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, like the fact that he's married to a woman 18 years his junior, for instance (this age difference seems almost insignificant when compared to the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio's 32-year age gap). Gutfeld, who turns 61 in 2025, is married to 43-year-old Elena Moussa, and for the Fox News stalwart at least, it was love at first sight. They originally crossed paths in Portugal all the way back in 2004. "I met her and I go, 'That's my wife,'" Gutfeld proudly shared on the "Club Random Podcast" in 2023. "I just knew it. And then I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her."
Moussa wasn't interested in Gutfeld at first, but after going out on a date, their relationship progressed quickly. In fact, they tied the knot after just three months of courtship. In his book, "Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings," however, Gutfeld claimed that they dated for five months before getting married. The political commentator also credits Moussa with pushing him out of his comfort zone, quipping, "Without her to egg me on, I'd choose instead to simply sit at home and watch 'Big Brother,' my new favorite show."
The happy couple enjoys sparring with each other, with Gutfeld sharing on "The Five" in 2022 that he and Moussa had adopted a French Bulldog puppy. When the author sent his wife a snap of the pup, she deadpanned, "He looks just like you." Gutfeld also joked that the dog was stealing the spotlight from him, explaining, "Before, people would stop me in the street and tell me how I changed their life, but now it's just [all about] the little dog."
Becoming parents put Greg Gutfeld and Elena Moussa's age gap back into the spotlight
In late 2024, Greg Gutfeld mysteriously disappeared from Fox News. Given Gutfeld's many controversial on-air moments, critics hoped that he'd followed in the footsteps of fellow Fox News personalities who were fired for their inappropriate behavior. Alas, the firebrand TV personality wasn't let go. He was actually at home on paternity leave after his wife, Elena Moussa, gave birth to a baby girl. In an opinion piece published by Fox News, Gutfeld shared his experience of becoming a father at the ripe old age of 60. "When my wife told me she was pregnant, mine was the first diaper she had to change," he joked. The political commentator went on to acknowledge that he had to face just how selfish he was before becoming a father. And yet, Gutfeld doesn't seem to have the energy to take care of a newborn, which is not surprising, given his age.
While his co-hosts welcomed him back on "The Five," the bestselling author admitted that he hadn't yet mastered the art of changing his baby girl's diapers, simply because he never does it. When Kayleigh McEnany asked whether he was helping Moussa when the baby woke up in the middle of the night, her co-host replied "No," although he does get up to check on Moussa and the baby in general.
"I give emotional support," Gutfeld reasoned. "[Moussa] keeps me away from it. She said to me that I am terrible at everything. She says I'm very clumsy." Jesse Watters eventually asked what everyone at home was wondering — what exactly had the Fox News stalwart been doing during his 46 days of paternity leave? "I watched everything Taylor Sheridan had ever put out," was the shocking response.