Kristi Noem's Most Obvious Attempts To Hide Her True Age

The physical shapeshifting Kristi Noem has done over the years hasn't gone unnoticed. After being eyed and recruited by the Trump administration, Noem went through such a drastic MAGA makeover that everyone wondered if she got plastic surgery. However, we're also starting to wonder if the former South Dakota governor's newfound obsession with youth might be a byproduct of her MAGA phase, as well. A bit before and after her ascension to the White House, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security has gone to great lengths to appear younger than she is.

Aside from frequently applying pounds of makeup, Noem's desperate attempts to look half her age included sporting a teenage updo and showing some skin to seemingly prove she's still got it. While how successful she's been at shaving a few years off of herself has been questionable, it's clear that Noem won't rest until she's convinced everyone on Earth that she isn't as old as her birth certificate claims she is, including herself. That would explain why she hasn't quit trying to channel her younger self, despite the disastrous results she's had by doing so. In many cases, trying to pass off as younger has only made her look older.