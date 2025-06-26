Kaitlan Collins' Worst-Dressed Moments Prove Style Isn't Her Strong Suit
Kaitlan Collins is known more for her tough and thorough journalism than she is for her sense of style. Collins is typically dressed for business the majority of the time she's on camera, mostly wearing suits that help keep viewers focused on her reporting rather than her wardrobe. But the Alabama native isn't opposed to changing her aesthetic every now and then.
Outside of her working hours at CNN, for instance, Collins has worn some risqué outfits we still can't believe she tried on. Some clothes, like Collins' leggy miniskirt ensemble, showed that the often modestly-dressed interviewer had a good eye for flattering designs. However, unfortunately, she might have more fashion losses than wins, indicating that her styling skills may still need a bit of development. Although she has rocked some stunning ensembles, many of her worst-dressed moments had us wishing she'd stick to the pants suits to avoid embarrassing herself again.
Her glorified apron ruined her stylish gold flats
Kaitlan Collins narrowly escaped a spot on our list for worst-dressed celebs at the White House Correspondents' Dinner for 2024. But it wasn't for a lack of trying, since there was no saving the 'fit that Collins wore for the star-studded event.
The University of Alabama graduate posted a picture of herself on Instagram sporting a long black gown that resembled an apron more than a dress. What looked like marbles outlined the collar and the front of the dress in an attempt to class it up. But it had the exact opposite effect, since the dress was so uninspired that it actually made the jewelry seem cheap. However, the worst offense the dress committed was downgrading the gorgeous flats Collins walked in. The Larroudé-styled footwear would've made any other frock Collins wore shine. But all Collins' apron did was rob the shoes of their glow.
She tried to do too many things with this dress, and they all failed
Kaitlan Collins needed to go straight back to the lab with the fashion experiment she tried on when visiting the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. She posed with her peculiar 'fit on Instagram, where her optical illusion of a dress left us wondering what exactly Collins was trying to go for.
The small, rectangle-shaped crop top looked tucked into her white tablecloth of a dress, and the combo really threw off the proportions of the ensemble. On top of that, there seemed to be a cape or gown hanging, or hiding, behind the dress that we're not sure Collins even knew was there. The superhero cape's random appearance only confused us further, and we imagine it did the same for everyone else at the event.
She tried to pass her bedsheet off as a gown
Kaitlan Collins tried showing off the sleek silver gown she wore on her Instagram, but we weren't fooled. We know a bedsheet when we see one. Collins' silky garb gave us the impression that she jumped out of bed with her bedsheet covering her, and since she couldn't find a proper outfit in time, she decided to improvise.
The reason we assumed what she's wearing isn't really a dress is the way it not only completely wraps around her, but a large portion of it drags on the floor and looks ready to slide off of her at any moment. And if the dress isn't a bedsheet of some kind, hopefully Collins considered making it one, because a mattress would wear it better than anyone else could.
Her blue dress came with a pillow
The dark blue dress Kaitlan Collins showed off on her Instagram would've worked if the upper half wasn't designed to look like a pillowcase. The odd design clashed with the elegant aesthetic the dress wanted to give off. The calf-length skirt was simple but also regal, and went well with the silver high-heels she stood tall in.
You could almost see the dress fulfill its potential if the vest covering her chest area wasn't in the way. We're not sure if it was Collins' decision to bulk up her 'fit or the designer's. In either case, we think someone wanted to add more to an outfit that was already perfect, only to destroy it in the process.
You could've played connect the dots on her red dress
Kaitlan Collins attended the 32nd White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch sporting a red strapless gown that would've passed our fashion test if it weren't for the white polka dots scattered throughout the outfit.
The silhouette was actually well-tailored and good looking, but the leopard-like spots were more of a distraction than anything else. Additionally, the stark red and white hues of the dress gave us carnival vibes, since it reminded us of the dotted pants you'd see on circus clowns. We doubt that was the impression Collins wanted to give off at the event.