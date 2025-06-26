Kaitlan Collins' Worst-Dressed Moments Prove Style Isn't Her Strong Suit

Kaitlan Collins is known more for her tough and thorough journalism than she is for her sense of style. Collins is typically dressed for business the majority of the time she's on camera, mostly wearing suits that help keep viewers focused on her reporting rather than her wardrobe. But the Alabama native isn't opposed to changing her aesthetic every now and then.

Outside of her working hours at CNN, for instance, Collins has worn some risqué outfits we still can't believe she tried on. Some clothes, like Collins' leggy miniskirt ensemble, showed that the often modestly-dressed interviewer had a good eye for flattering designs. However, unfortunately, she might have more fashion losses than wins, indicating that her styling skills may still need a bit of development. Although she has rocked some stunning ensembles, many of her worst-dressed moments had us wishing she'd stick to the pants suits to avoid embarrassing herself again.