Princess Eugenie Looks So Different Without Makeup

12th in line for the British throne, Princess Eugenie lives a lavish royal life but balances it with a seemingly more normal day-to-day routine, thanks to her regular job as an art director. Something else that notably sets Eugenie apart from other members of her family is the way that she uses social media. Her cousin and the future king William, Prince of Wales, uses the Instagram account he and his wife share as a glossy highlight reel. If you were hoping to see a candid selfie of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, amidst all the professional snapshots, you're probably out of luck. However, Eugenie's account is a nice mix of professional, princess-worthy pics and casual, low-key glimpses into her life behind the sheen of royalty.

Even more impressive, many of these snapshots showcase Eugenie going makeup free. To commemorate her husband's birthday in May 2023, Eugenie shared a carousel on Instagram. The first snapshot showed Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank beaming in the low light of dawn or dusk. Compared to the mother of two's glammed-up looks for her royal outings, when she usually rocks eye makeup at least, and occasionally blush and lip color as well, this selfie showed how the princess's facial features look softer sans cosmetics. Her eyes seem a little bigger and brighter without product too, but of course, she's just as stunning with or without.