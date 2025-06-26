Princess Eugenie Looks So Different Without Makeup
12th in line for the British throne, Princess Eugenie lives a lavish royal life but balances it with a seemingly more normal day-to-day routine, thanks to her regular job as an art director. Something else that notably sets Eugenie apart from other members of her family is the way that she uses social media. Her cousin and the future king William, Prince of Wales, uses the Instagram account he and his wife share as a glossy highlight reel. If you were hoping to see a candid selfie of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, amidst all the professional snapshots, you're probably out of luck. However, Eugenie's account is a nice mix of professional, princess-worthy pics and casual, low-key glimpses into her life behind the sheen of royalty.
Even more impressive, many of these snapshots showcase Eugenie going makeup free. To commemorate her husband's birthday in May 2023, Eugenie shared a carousel on Instagram. The first snapshot showed Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank beaming in the low light of dawn or dusk. Compared to the mother of two's glammed-up looks for her royal outings, when she usually rocks eye makeup at least, and occasionally blush and lip color as well, this selfie showed how the princess's facial features look softer sans cosmetics. Her eyes seem a little bigger and brighter without product too, but of course, she's just as stunning with or without.
Eugenie's feed is full of makeup-free pics
Princess Eugenie shared another gorgeous, bare-faced snapshot in March 2025, on her 35th birthday. She grinned widely while sitting across from her sons, August and Ernest, at a small wooden picnic table. The beloved royal's makeup-free glow was distinct, perhaps highlighted by the way her hair was pulled out of her face. "Very nice pic, pretty with no [makeup]!" one fan enthused in the comments section.
The month prior, in a belated Valentine's Day post, Eugenie shared another mostly makeup-free selfie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. It was possible she had a light layer of mascara on her lashes — or maybe the princess has naturally long lashes, even without the use of eyelash growth serums. Regardless, one commenter gushed, "Bellissimi," which is Italian for "Beautiful" or even "So beautiful."
The princess's natural beauty often shines through, but there have been times when some of her nearly natural looks led to Eugenie's biggest makeup mistakes. Back in 2017, her look for the Frieze Art Fair's VIP Preview was a great example of this, where her eye makeup was too heavy compared to her barely there, or seemingly even nonexistent, foundation and lipstick. A darker lip color or some blush would've gone a long way towards making this beauty look a winner.