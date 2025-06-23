Trump Couldn't Resist Pushing His Merch In A Wildly Inappropriate Setting And People Are Roasting Him

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump has become synonymous with some specific style choices; there is Trump's too-large, shoulder-padded suits and his super-long red ties, and, of course, the red Make America Great Again (MAGA) trucker hat for himself and his followers. MAGA hat sales were a major money maker for Trump's campaign coffers, and MAGA hats are for sale at the Trump Store online, and those proceeds, presumably, go directly to the Trump Organization. It was this hat that the president decided to wear while sitting in the Situation Room in the White House to watch what has been called "Operation Midnight Hammer," which involved dropping bombs on sites in Iran. The White House social media accounts released a series of photos from the event in which you can see Trump as well as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others. None of them were wearing hats.

Trump's decision to wear a red MAGA hat, the sign of his personal brand and campaign, during such a serious and momentous occasion caught the public's attention. One person on X, formerly Twitter, put it plainly: "He looks like an idiot with that hat on." On Instagram, someone commented, "My teacher thought this was AI bc she couldn't believe he was wearing a cap."

People joked that the MAGA hat was a sign that Trump may have been having one of his bad hair moments. "He wears the hat when his toupee artist is unavailable to weave the wig into what hair he has left," one person quipped. And some seemed baffled by him wearing a hat at all. "What kind of man wears a hat indoors, especially in a building like the White House?" someone else asked.