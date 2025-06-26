Ricki Lake Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Plastic Surgery Transformation

Many celebrities don't like to share if they've had cosmetic work done, which can make it difficult to escape from plastic surgery rumors — something Lara Trump, Mariah Carey, and various HGTV stars know all too well. However, Ricki Lake isn't afraid to admit she's gone under the knife — and she looks unrecognizable.

When she appeared in a June episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen complimented Lake's appearance and the "Cry-Baby" actress confirmed she's had work done. She revealed that she has "had a lower face and neck lift," and Cohen gushed about how great it looked. Hilariously, Lake then thought it was a better facelift than others she's seen before. Honestly, you can't even tell Lake went under the knife; the doctor's work was that seamless.

Lake then explained that she didn't want to keep the cosmetic procedure a secret and didn't want to contribute to the stigma on choosing to have work done. She'd slimmed down and was bothered by the excess skin hanging from her face, so she did something about it. Case closed. Lake has had a stunning transformation, and plastic surgery helped her on that journey.