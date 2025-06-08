HGTV Stars Who Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Like most public figures, HGTV stars frequently deal with speculation that they underwent some kind of cosmetic surgery to continue looking their best on camera. And over the years, these particular celebs have developed their own little way of addressing the conjecture. As with most things in his life, David Bromstad has remained cool and taken a light-hearted approach. Back in 2015, the "My Lottery Dream Home" star took to Instagram to share a video of himself with a filter that made Bromstad look a million years old, cheekily blaming his not-so-stunning transformation on Botox in the caption.
In contrast, Egypt Sherrod put an end to the chatter with some frank honesty. In February 2022, the "Married To Real Estate" co-host shared an Instagram post of her shutting down a commentator inquiring if she had work done on her butt with: "I didn't...I had a baby over 40." In the caption, Sherrod made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate any negative comments about the natural changes her body had gone through after childbirth.
In addition to stressing that she doesn't have any cosmetic implants whatsoever, the HGTV stalwart also revealed that she had undergone breast reduction surgery. In a May 2022 Instagram post, the "Property Virgins" star confirmed why she chose to have the surgery, writing, "I am tired of the neck and back pain, the migraines because of tension on my nerve, and tired of wearing two, sometimes three bras at a time under my clothes to minimize the appearance." Many other beloved HGTV stars have taken a similarly candid approach, discussing the highs and lows of their plastic surgery experiences.
Christina Haack admitted that cosmetic procedures haven't served her well
It's not uncommon for fans to wonder whether Christina Haack's stunning transformation is the result of plastic surgery. For her part, Haack has been refreshingly honest about plastic surgery and her bad experience with it. In a December 2022 Instagram reel, the "Christina on the Coast" host detailed that she had been dealing with several health issues that she believes may have resulted from her breast implants. A few of Haack's health issues from the time included PCOS, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, muscle aches, and brain fog. Given all this, it's unsurprising that she told E! News in January 2023 that she had already scheduled appointments to have her implants removed.
As People reported, in another December 2022 Instagram Story, the "Christina in the Country" host disclosed that she'd had "an inflammatory reaction" to under-eye fillers in April that left the area "super swollen." Haack subsequently dissolved the fillers and vowed against getting the procedure again. The HGTV stalwart also included a side-by-side photo of her during and after the reaction to showcase how swollen her under-eye area was.
Although it's unclear if Haack has completely sworn off plastic surgery altogether, she proudly informed E! News that she had taken several steps towards bettering her health issues more naturally, explaining, "I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean." The "Flip or Flop" alum continued, "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs."
Plastic surgery helped Mina Starsiak Hawk regain her confidence
HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk has admitted to undergoing several plastic surgery procedures over the years. In a January 2021 Instagram post, the "Good Bones" co-host announced that she had a tummy tuck with additional liposuction a month prior. While Starsiak Hawk used implants to enhance her breasts, she also got rid of a dent in her butt by utilizing some of the fat derived from her liposuction. Speaking to People shortly afterward, the HGTV star pointed out that the changes her body went through after giving birth to her daughter Charlie via C-section in 2020 prompted her to go under the knife.
Starsiak Hawk confessed that her insecurities surrounding her postpartum body started to negatively impact her professional, social, and sex lives. However, she still had to overcome a mental battle to choose to undergo plastic surgery, as the "A Very Brady Renovation" star acknowledged, "I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this because it's super selfish, and that's okay. Because I feel like myself again." She elaborated, "I feel strong [and] I feel attractive to myself."
Given how pleased Starsiak Hawk was with the results, it's unsurprising that she discussed some additional work during a November 2023 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast. The home renovator underwent a blepharoplasty, a surgery that reduces bagginess from under the eyes, because she simply didn't want to apply heavy makeup every day to conceal the area. Hawk also noted that butt fillers and Botox had only enabled her to feel more confident in her skin.
Heather El Moussa's stunning transformation led to constant plastic surgery rumors
HGTV star Heather El Moussa has never been able to escape plastic surgery rumors. After checking out photos of her from the past, Redditors speculated that she could have had a chin augmentation, buccal fat pad removal, a brow lift, upper eyelid surgery, fillers, and, of course, Botox, to name just a few. Some Reddit users also poked fun at Heather's physical similarities to her husband Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina Haack, by jokingly professing that she may have undergone a face transplant to look like her.
In an exclusive chat with The List, Dr. Michael Niccole posited that Heather likely hadn't undergone any major plastic surgery. However, the board-certified plastic surgeon, and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, couldn't rule out the possibility of her getting some subtle fillers or fat grafting to achieve a more defined jaw and plumper cheeks. Dr. Niccole also believes that the "Selling Sunset" alum may have got some Botox or filler around her eyes as well.
The plastic surgeon offered some insight into how Heather's stunning transformation could have been achieved without any major plastic surgery, noting, "Even if these enhancements are minimal, the illusion of more extensive work can come from strategic use of makeup, excellent skincare, and naturally favorable aging." For her part, though, the "Flipping El Moussas" co-host subtly confirmed that she had lip fillers. In August 2019, Heather posted a selfie and talked about how she had gone with a "natural lip color" in the caption. When a commenter cast doubt at her lips being natural, Heather clarified, "Hahah natural color. :)"
Chelsea DeBoer has been slammed for her supposed plastic surgeries
Many Redditors felt that Chelsea DeBoer was completely unrecognizable in throwback pics after her rumored plastic surgery. While some commentators suggested that her face had changed because her fillers were injected incorrectly, others reckoned that the alterations could be the result of poorly-applied makeup and oversized veneers. Additionally, her past Instagram posts have also led followers to speculate that she has had two celebrity-favorite cosmetic procedures: Lip fillers and Botox.
In an exclusive chat with The List, board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole surmised that the "Down Home Fab" star likely went under the knife at some stage to achieve her transformation. "Based on her appearance, it's likely that she has undergone several cosmetic procedures to achieve her look," the expert asserted. "These could include lip fillers or fat injections to enhance her lips and possibly blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) to refine her eye area." According to Dr. Niccole's estimates, the "Teen Mom 2" alum may have even spent $10,000 on her supposed eyelid surgery alone and shelled out thousands more for her additional cosmetic procedures.
Although DeBoer has remained tight-lipped about getting any significant work done, the reality star has been open about undergoing minor cosmetic procedures here and there. For instance, in a November 2022 Instagram Story, she shared snaps of her going into the doctor's office to get Botox on her jaw for the first time with lip fillers. Over the years, the "Down Home Fab" star has been frequently criticized for going overboard with her lip fillers. However, DeBoer probably doesn't pay the haters any mind because she likely gets plastic surgery to feel confident in her skin rather than for external approval.
Fans have speculated that Tarek El Moussa may be wearing a wig
While many HGTV stars are plagued by plastic surgery speculation, Tarek El Moussa can't escape rumors that he wears a toupee. In a December 2024 Instagram video, the "Flip or Flop" alum asked his ex-wife and former co-host, Christina Haack, why people thought he wore a wig. In response, she showed him a photo of himself and pointed out how his tendency to style his hair in a way that hid his hairline made commentators assume that he wanted to cover up the fact that he was wearing a wig. El Moussa's ex-wife also couldn't help but join in on the speculation in the post's comments too, hilariously quipping, "It's for sure a wig."
The "Flipping El Moussas" star revealed the secret behind his hair transformation in an April 2025 appearance on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, clarifying, "I got PRP injections in my head, which caused my hair to grow in fuller [...] and I grew out my hair." According to John Hopkins Medicine, Platelet-Rich Plasma is a treatment that promotes hair growth using a person's own blood cells. The "Flip Off" star also shared that he was getting treatment for his skin every six weeks, during which a doctor either used a needle or laser to work their magic.
Further, El Moussa gets regular Botox injections to reduce wrinkling and exercises to stay in shape. The HGTV stalwart has been similarly open about his plastic surgery use in the past too. In an August 2024 Instagram post celebrating his birthday, El Moussa wrote, "OMG I still can't believe I'm 43!!! Huge shoutout to whoever created Botox!" with a bunch of crying laughing emojis.