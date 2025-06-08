HGTV Stars Who Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Like most public figures, HGTV stars frequently deal with speculation that they underwent some kind of cosmetic surgery to continue looking their best on camera. And over the years, these particular celebs have developed their own little way of addressing the conjecture. As with most things in his life, David Bromstad has remained cool and taken a light-hearted approach. Back in 2015, the "My Lottery Dream Home" star took to Instagram to share a video of himself with a filter that made Bromstad look a million years old, cheekily blaming his not-so-stunning transformation on Botox in the caption.

In contrast, Egypt Sherrod put an end to the chatter with some frank honesty. In February 2022, the "Married To Real Estate" co-host shared an Instagram post of her shutting down a commentator inquiring if she had work done on her butt with: "I didn't...I had a baby over 40." In the caption, Sherrod made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate any negative comments about the natural changes her body had gone through after childbirth.

In addition to stressing that she doesn't have any cosmetic implants whatsoever, the HGTV stalwart also revealed that she had undergone breast reduction surgery. In a May 2022 Instagram post, the "Property Virgins" star confirmed why she chose to have the surgery, writing, "I am tired of the neck and back pain, the migraines because of tension on my nerve, and tired of wearing two, sometimes three bras at a time under my clothes to minimize the appearance." Many other beloved HGTV stars have taken a similarly candid approach, discussing the highs and lows of their plastic surgery experiences.