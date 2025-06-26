JD And Usha Vance's Social Media Feeds Say More About Their Marriage Than You Think
Try as they might, JD Vance's awkward red carpet PDA with wife Usha Vance hasn't stopped troubled marriage whispers. Although the pair have gushed about each other in public, some of their actions might have clued us in on what their relationship is really like behind the scenes. But out of all the signs that JD and Usha's marriage won't last, their lack of interaction on social media may surprisingly be the most telling. JD and Usha barely acknowledge each other on online platforms like Instagram, where the vice president proved he's more likely to shout out President Donald Trump. JD gleefully celebrated both Trump's birthday and his military parade on Instagram in June 2025, as a collaborator on the White House's official posts, but the Ohio native's profile was radio silent during his wife's own birthday in January 2025.
Incidentally, JD's message to Usha on Mother's Day 2025 was only marginally better. JD was once again listed as a collaborator on the generic White House message for the occasion on Instagram, so no personal touch whatsoever. What's even more peculiar was that the post featured pictures of both Usha and Melania Trump, so the tribute wasn't even exclusive to Usha. "To the millions of moms across America — and to First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance — thank you. Happy Mother's Day from the White House," the White House posted. However, Usha's message to JD on Father's Day was much more personal, which only made her husband's Mother's Day memo look worse. "Happy Father's Day to @vp — who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths — and to my own father," Usha wrote on her Instagram.
Usha can't even get JD's full attention when he shouts her out
Another strange thing about JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage is the vice president's rare and half-hearted shout-outs to his wife. One of the few times JD sent a personal message to Usha on social media was when he officially became the vice president of the United States. He credited her for his political ascension in a wholesome note on X. "THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this," JD posted. However, JD also went on to thank President Donald Trump and American voters for the honor as well. As understandable as the tribute was, JD missed the opportunity for a romantic moment if he'd solely thanked his wife in a separate post. It would have especially highlighted Usha's importance in JD's life if he hadn't lumped her in with Trump and millions of voters.
The "Hillbilly Elegy" author made a similar mistake when he paid tribute to Usha during their 2025 wedding anniversary, which was Trump's 79th birthday and the day of his military parade. While giving a speech celebrating the nation's armed forces, JD mentioned his and his wife's anniversary as an aside, after providing Trump with birthday wishes. "But I would get in trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary. And so, to my lovely wife, I love you, honey. Happy anniversary. And thank you for everything you do for our country," JD said, per The Independent. Given the lack of passion JD shows toward Usha on social media and occasionally in pubic, their marriage might be lacking in the romance department. We hope that isn't the case, since a marriage without romance is more of a business arrangement than a relationship.