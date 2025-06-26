JD And Usha Vance's Social Media Feeds Say More About Their Marriage Than You Think

Try as they might, JD Vance's awkward red carpet PDA with wife Usha Vance hasn't stopped troubled marriage whispers. Although the pair have gushed about each other in public, some of their actions might have clued us in on what their relationship is really like behind the scenes. But out of all the signs that JD and Usha's marriage won't last, their lack of interaction on social media may surprisingly be the most telling. JD and Usha barely acknowledge each other on online platforms like Instagram, where the vice president proved he's more likely to shout out President Donald Trump. JD gleefully celebrated both Trump's birthday and his military parade on Instagram in June 2025, as a collaborator on the White House's official posts, but the Ohio native's profile was radio silent during his wife's own birthday in January 2025.

Incidentally, JD's message to Usha on Mother's Day 2025 was only marginally better. JD was once again listed as a collaborator on the generic White House message for the occasion on Instagram, so no personal touch whatsoever. What's even more peculiar was that the post featured pictures of both Usha and Melania Trump, so the tribute wasn't even exclusive to Usha. "To the millions of moms across America — and to First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance — thank you. Happy Mother's Day from the White House," the White House posted. However, Usha's message to JD on Father's Day was much more personal, which only made her husband's Mother's Day memo look worse. "Happy Father's Day to @vp — who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths — and to my own father," Usha wrote on her Instagram.