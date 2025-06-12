JD & Usha Vance's Awkward Red Carpet PDA Isn't Stopping Troubled Marriage Whispers

As rumors about JD and Usha Vance getting a divorce continue to swirl, the couple can't seem to stop adding more fuel to the fire. During opening night of "Les Misérables," Melania Trump reappeared for date night with Donald Trump and gave us the most awkward pics of the couple yet. Incidentally, the Vances were also in attendance and their red carpet photos were almost as uncomfortable-looking. Perhaps they could already anticipate how many boos they would receive upon entering the theater to watch a musical about the French Revolution, of all things. Yet, in the context of just how uneasy JD and Usha have looked around each other lately, this is likely more evidence that things are going south for the couple.

JD and Usha hit the red carpet on June 11 before a performance at the Kennedy Center. Back in March, the Vances' last night out at the Kennedy Center started with boos, and this date night was no different. Trump made himself the chairman of the Kennedy Center at the start of his second term as president so he could enact his plans to redecorate and control the content — namely eliminating "woke" shows, per CNN. As such, the Trumps and Vances evoked booing from the crowd when they entered, as illustrated by numerous videos on X. And based on how JD and Usha looked on the red carpet, it seems they were just as uncomfortable with them being there as many of their fellow audience member were.