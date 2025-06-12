JD & Usha Vance's Awkward Red Carpet PDA Isn't Stopping Troubled Marriage Whispers
As rumors about JD and Usha Vance getting a divorce continue to swirl, the couple can't seem to stop adding more fuel to the fire. During opening night of "Les Misérables," Melania Trump reappeared for date night with Donald Trump and gave us the most awkward pics of the couple yet. Incidentally, the Vances were also in attendance and their red carpet photos were almost as uncomfortable-looking. Perhaps they could already anticipate how many boos they would receive upon entering the theater to watch a musical about the French Revolution, of all things. Yet, in the context of just how uneasy JD and Usha have looked around each other lately, this is likely more evidence that things are going south for the couple.
JD and Usha hit the red carpet on June 11 before a performance at the Kennedy Center. Back in March, the Vances' last night out at the Kennedy Center started with boos, and this date night was no different. Trump made himself the chairman of the Kennedy Center at the start of his second term as president so he could enact his plans to redecorate and control the content — namely eliminating "woke" shows, per CNN. As such, the Trumps and Vances evoked booing from the crowd when they entered, as illustrated by numerous videos on X. And based on how JD and Usha looked on the red carpet, it seems they were just as uncomfortable with them being there as many of their fellow audience member were.
The Vances have seemed out of sync for months
JD and Usha Vance coordinated outfits for the night out in dark, navy blue formalwear. It seems, however, that their attire may have been one of the only ways in which this couple was on the same page. They were photographed on the red carpet holding hands while standing an awkward distance away from each other. JD can be seen with a defeated smile, while Usha is barely smiling at all. Mostly, the pair appears to be staring blankly, while attempting to seem connected with a not-so-intimate hand-hold.
The Vances had an obvious disconnect during their trip to India back in March, and last month, JD sent the divorce rumors into overdrive after giving Usha the cold shoulder on Mother's Day. Lately, it seems that when the couple is together in public, it's easy to see signs of cracks that have formed in their relationship. And, while their super uncomfortable red carpet moment may not be a sign of an impending breakup on its own, in the wider context, it definitely doesn't look good.