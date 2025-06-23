Trump Is Fuming Mad At Thomas Massie And Their Feud Is Giving Big Elon Vibes
We watched Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship go from BFFs to bitter enemies, and it seems Congressman Thomas Massie is the next tech innovator to find himself in the midst of a very public feud with the controversial president. Because apparently the president calling out one high-powered tech founder this month wasn't enough.
If there's one thing Trump seems to really enjoy, it's going after folks he doesn't like on his social media platform, Truth Social, and his latest Truth Social outburst was directed toward Massie. The Kentucky representative is a Republican, but this didn't stop him from voting against Trump's "big beautiful bill." Now, the two have launched a social media feud, proving to other Republican representatives that going against Trump will be met with retaliation. "Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn't want him, doesn't know him, and doesn't respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes 'NO,' no matter how good something may be," the president wrote in his June 22 post. Massie then proved this feud is just beginning with his swift response.
Donald Trump hit Thomas Massie with his usual cocktail of name-calling and threats
As we have come to expect, Donald Trump continued to drone on with his Truth Social posts, going on tangents and resorting to childlike name-calling. He referred to Rep. Thomas Massie as a "'lightweight' Congressman," a "lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politician," and a "pathetic LOSER." Trump also made it clear that he will be working hard to remove Massie from his congressional seat, writing, "The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I'll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard." Despite the fact that Trump was clear that he'll fight back against representatives who go against him, Massie wasn't afraid to respond to Trump's Truth Social post. He posted a screenshot of the rant to X and wrote, "@realDonaldTrump declared so much War on me today it should require an Act of Congress. #sassywithmassie."
Trump has made it clear that his love of brutal nicknames reportedly extends to his inner circle, so it's really no surprise that members of Congress from his own party aren't immune to his name-calling. Still, this post does set yet another precedent regarding just how low Trump will go. And now that Trump and Elon Musk's bromance is finally over, and the dust is settling, he's apparently ready to move on to his next public feud.