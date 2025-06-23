Trump Is Fuming Mad At Thomas Massie And Their Feud Is Giving Big Elon Vibes

We watched Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship go from BFFs to bitter enemies, and it seems Congressman Thomas Massie is the next tech innovator to find himself in the midst of a very public feud with the controversial president. Because apparently the president calling out one high-powered tech founder this month wasn't enough.

If there's one thing Trump seems to really enjoy, it's going after folks he doesn't like on his social media platform, Truth Social, and his latest Truth Social outburst was directed toward Massie. The Kentucky representative is a Republican, but this didn't stop him from voting against Trump's "big beautiful bill." Now, the two have launched a social media feud, proving to other Republican representatives that going against Trump will be met with retaliation. "Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn't want him, doesn't know him, and doesn't respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes 'NO,' no matter how good something may be," the president wrote in his June 22 post. Massie then proved this feud is just beginning with his swift response.