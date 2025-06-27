The Tragic Truth About E. Jean Carroll's Hairstyle During Donald Trump Trial

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

E. Jean Carroll's hairstyle at her 2023 sexual assault and defamation trial against Donald Trump served a tragic purpose. In one of the biggest lawsuits brought against the Trump family, the then-80-year-old writer claimed that the president had sexually assaulted her in a New York department store dressing room around 1996. While reflecting on the lawsuit in her 2025 memoir, "Not My Type," Carroll acknowledged that she was concerned about the jury's reaction to her appearance since three decades had passed since the assault, writing, "Nobody's gonna believe an 80-year-old woman was ever attractive enough to assault."

So, Carroll got her team's thoughts on cutting her hair into a chic bob to match the same style she had at the time of the sexual assault. However, her lawyer reassured the author that she would only have to show a photo of herself from back then to jury members to overcome this problem. However, jury consultant Reiko Hasuike, alongside Carroll's lawyer, saw her perspective when they witnessed a mock trial that gave them a better idea of how they'd react to her testimony.

With her team on board, she got the original cut from her original stylist. Carroll's reservations were only natural, given that Trump also tried perpetuating the deeply problematic notion that she wasn't "attractive enough to assault." For instance, in a 2019 interview with The Hill, he denied her allegations and snarked, "She's not my type." Suffice it to say that the title of her memoir likely stung Trump, who was ultimately found liable for sexual abuse in the Carroll verdict.