Kristi Noem & Paula Deen's Head-Turning Photo Op Shows How Drastically They've Changed

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has made an unflattering name for herself with the ever-growing list of controversial things she's done throughout her career. Meanwhile, celebrity chef and media personality Paula Deen experienced a major fall from grace after being dropped by the Food Network. No matter what they're making headlines for, both also may warrant attention (and public scrutiny) for how their looks have changed in the past decade.

When Deen and Noem came together as an unlikely pair, seeing them side by side made it clear how much they've both changed. The two polarizing figures linked up at Deen's Lady & Sons restaurant, at which Noem also checked out merch and greeted fans after presumably enjoying Deens's Southern cooking. Though most normal people might be in and out after eating their meal and taking in the atmosphere, Noem couldn't help but take every photo opportunity possible, including multiple with its owner. "Paula Deen and I are pretty much best friends now after I spent some time at her Lady & Sons restaurant in Savannah," Noem wrote in a September 17, 2024 Instagram post. The photos Noem shared highlighted just how much the women have changed over the years.