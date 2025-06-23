Brutal Side-By-Side Photo Comparison Of Kristi Noem Puts Her Rumored Plastic Surgery On Blast
Just like many of the well-known women in Donald Trump's inner circle, Kristi Noem's drastic MAGA makeover has had everyone wondering if she got plastic surgery. Yet, it doesn't take too much digging into Noem's past to figure it out, considering just how unrecognizable she is in throwback pics. If the United States Secretary of Homeland Security thought that folks had forgotten about how her old face used to look, it's safe to say, she doesn't think that anymore. A side-by-side image of Noem before and after plastic surgery earned nearly 10,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it sparked quite the conversation about the alterations she seemingly made to her face.
Kristi Noem might want to spend more time learning about habeas corpus & less time doing plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/sI1jZZqBih
— anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 21, 2025
Everyone changes as they age, so the fact that Noem looks different in her 50s than she did in decades past doesn't mean that she has definitely gone under the knife. The side-by-side photos of her that made their way to X, on the other hand, are some very solid evidence. The X user who posted the two very different images of Noem's face wrote "Kristi Noem might want to spend more time learning about habeas corpus & less time doing plastic surgery." And, as far as many folks in the comment section were concerned, Noem has, in fact, altered her face a bit too much.
Many people think Kristi Noem looked better before she changed her appearance
Considering the fact that we've seen plenty of political pundits who may have inspired TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, it really comes as no surprise that Kristi Noem looks better in old photos without the MAGA makeup. Yet, many folks on X also think that she looked better before getting a bit of nip and tuck. The photos of Noem show what seem to be many different changes that have been made to her face — perhaps most notably, she appears to have gotten plenty of lip filler.
"She was pretty before. I don't get why these women want to do this to their faces," one X user commented on the pics. "Yes, don't light a match her face will melt," joked another. "Plastic surgery is a requirement for being a MAGA woman. Along with the very long hair," one user pointed out. Someone else commented, "I'm not a fan of her at all but she was pretty before and now she looks another poster child for botched plastic surgery. I kind of thought the point of plastic surgery was so that nobody knew you had it done." It's true that plenty of people who opt for fillers and cosmetic procedures likely don't want a drastic change in their appearance as much as a subtle improvement. Regardless of what Noem was personally going for, though, these aren't the kind of comments anyone wants after going under the knife.