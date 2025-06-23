Brutal Side-By-Side Photo Comparison Of Kristi Noem Puts Her Rumored Plastic Surgery On Blast

Just like many of the well-known women in Donald Trump's inner circle, Kristi Noem's drastic MAGA makeover has had everyone wondering if she got plastic surgery. Yet, it doesn't take too much digging into Noem's past to figure it out, considering just how unrecognizable she is in throwback pics. If the United States Secretary of Homeland Security thought that folks had forgotten about how her old face used to look, it's safe to say, she doesn't think that anymore. A side-by-side image of Noem before and after plastic surgery earned nearly 10,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it sparked quite the conversation about the alterations she seemingly made to her face.

Kristi Noem might want to spend more time learning about habeas corpus & less time doing plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/sI1jZZqBih — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 21, 2025

Everyone changes as they age, so the fact that Noem looks different in her 50s than she did in decades past doesn't mean that she has definitely gone under the knife. The side-by-side photos of her that made their way to X, on the other hand, are some very solid evidence. The X user who posted the two very different images of Noem's face wrote "Kristi Noem might want to spend more time learning about habeas corpus & less time doing plastic surgery." And, as far as many folks in the comment section were concerned, Noem has, in fact, altered her face a bit too much.