Elon Musk Buries Trump Bromance Six Feet Under With Shady Dig At Donald's Biggest Weakness
Not one to sit on his hands for too long, Elon Musk appears to be poking at the broken relationship between him and Donald Trump. After Musk spent millions on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, the friendship between the two slowly began to wither, snowballing into a heated online post-breakup exchange. While the rise and fall of Trump and Musk's friendship is a wild ride to behold, it seems Musk isn't ready to bury the hatchet. After a sort of apology, it appears Musk can't make his mind up about his feelings for Trump, and a post Musk made to X on June 16 backs up this sentiment.
Anyone else think of this yesterday? pic.twitter.com/EJdXZFGPiP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2025
With a caption that reads, "Anyone else think of this yesterday?" The post includes a screenshot of the popular video game "Bioshock" with a banner that reads, "No gods or kings. Only man." Considering this post came two days after Trump's bummer of a military parade that was outshone by the "No Kings" protests taking place globally, it has the trappings of the online pettiness Musk is known for. While Musk might think he's clever by continuing to needle the president where it hurts — his waning crowd sizes — it also accidentally exposes Musk's own insecurity around not being seen as a gamer, ultimately proving these two men were made for each other.
In the wake of the breakup, Elon Musk and Donald Trump expose their similar egos
There are many strange things about tech billionaire Elon Musk, one of which is that he insists he's a prolific gamer. While this theory has been debunked by Musk's estranged daughter Vivian, posting a screenshot from "Bioshock" to try and poke at Donald Trump reveals Musk to still be clinging to his delusion of video game proficiency. Of course, boasting about something he's actually bad at to make fun of an enemy sounds eerily familiar — it sounds like something Trump himself would do.
Musk most likely thought he was hitting Trump where it hurts — not only was there a lack of interest in Trump's parade among his own political party, but the ultimate turnout for the event was middling at best. While it's fairly safe to assume that the small crowd size at Trump's military parade has ruffled the president's delicate sensibilities, Trump has yet to respond to the bait Musk appears to be dangling.
It could be that the two men might be finding themselves missing each other. Trump has expressed some sad feelings over his breakup with Musk, and now with the Tesla CEO trying to stir up drama again, the two might be looking to rekindle something. Or, perhaps Musk was just jealous that California Governor Gavin Newsom was getting all of Trump's attention after Newsom dunked on Trump's military parade first.