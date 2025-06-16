Elon Musk Buries Trump Bromance Six Feet Under With Shady Dig At Donald's Biggest Weakness

There are many strange things about tech billionaire Elon Musk, one of which is that he insists he's a prolific gamer. While this theory has been debunked by Musk's estranged daughter Vivian, posting a screenshot from "Bioshock" to try and poke at Donald Trump reveals Musk to still be clinging to his delusion of video game proficiency. Of course, boasting about something he's actually bad at to make fun of an enemy sounds eerily familiar — it sounds like something Trump himself would do.

Musk most likely thought he was hitting Trump where it hurts — not only was there a lack of interest in Trump's parade among his own political party, but the ultimate turnout for the event was middling at best. While it's fairly safe to assume that the small crowd size at Trump's military parade has ruffled the president's delicate sensibilities, Trump has yet to respond to the bait Musk appears to be dangling.

It could be that the two men might be finding themselves missing each other. Trump has expressed some sad feelings over his breakup with Musk, and now with the Tesla CEO trying to stir up drama again, the two might be looking to rekindle something. Or, perhaps Musk was just jealous that California Governor Gavin Newsom was getting all of Trump's attention after Newsom dunked on Trump's military parade first.