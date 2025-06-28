Trump's Worst Lawyer Has Had Some Serious Financial Troubles

Alina Habba might have the MAGA look down pat, but she could be in danger of running out of the money required to keep it up. It turns out that Habba and her husband, Gregg Reuben, are in dire straits financially. At least, they were in 2023, when In Touch Weekly revealed that the couple collectively owed more than $1 million in liens and warrants. This sum was made up of some money Habba's firm owed in tax liens alongside additional debt from her husband's LLCs. If you were wondering how bad this is, well, it's pretty serious. According to real estate and bankruptcy expert Jeremy Wallace, "A lien is filed in a way that is attached to anything you own [and can be] real estate or personal property. Theoretically, they can come and raid your house and take your Rolexes." Donald Trump's former lawyer better hold on tight to that overpriced engagement ring of hers (which notably also got Habba's husband involved in a messy legal battle).

It's entirely possible that the couple has managed to better their financial situation in the time since, but when taking into account that Habba got fined about $1 million by a Florida judge in 2023 along with her beloved boss for what was deemed a "completely frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other key political players, per NPR, it's unlikely. Even more so when one takes into account the legal trouble that the controversial attorney found herself in after she overplayed her hand as New Jersey's interim district attorney, when Habba infamously had Mayor Ras Baraka arrested outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in May 2025. Baraka retaliated by suing Habba for malicious prosecution, demanding that she pay for the damage caused to his reputation.