HGTV's Jonathan Scott Poked Fun At His Massive Height Difference With Fiancée Zooey Deschanel

HGTV Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are both quite tall; Drew is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and Jonathan is an inch taller at 6 feet, 5 inches. Jonathan is engaged to actor Zooey Deschanel, and she is a full foot shorter. She basically just comes up to his shoulder when they're next to each other. Jonathan has joked about the dramatic difference in their height on social media; it's all in good fun. In an Instagram video, he showed himself trying to get into the driver's seat, but the seat is so far forward that he can't make it and he falls out of the car. The caption reads, "Who can relate?! Still love you Zooey Deschanel."

It turns out that lots of people can relate. Commenters said things like, "Omgoodness that's what happens to my husband," via Instagram. Another confirmed: 'Hahaha. I've accidentally done that to people."

And it's not just in relation to Deschanel that Jonathan has laughed at his own height; he posted a picture of himself, saying, "The moment when you realize you're taller than a standard ladder ... does that ever happen to anyone else?"