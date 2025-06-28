HGTV's Jonathan Scott Poked Fun At His Massive Height Difference With Fiancée Zooey Deschanel
HGTV Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are both quite tall; Drew is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and Jonathan is an inch taller at 6 feet, 5 inches. Jonathan is engaged to actor Zooey Deschanel, and she is a full foot shorter. She basically just comes up to his shoulder when they're next to each other. Jonathan has joked about the dramatic difference in their height on social media; it's all in good fun. In an Instagram video, he showed himself trying to get into the driver's seat, but the seat is so far forward that he can't make it and he falls out of the car. The caption reads, "Who can relate?! Still love you Zooey Deschanel."
It turns out that lots of people can relate. Commenters said things like, "Omgoodness that's what happens to my husband," via Instagram. Another confirmed: 'Hahaha. I've accidentally done that to people."
And it's not just in relation to Deschanel that Jonathan has laughed at his own height; he posted a picture of himself, saying, "The moment when you realize you're taller than a standard ladder ... does that ever happen to anyone else?"
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott seem to enjoy a good laugh together
We like to see how Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have fun on social media. Over their years together, they've made some adorable videos with and about each other. Along with the car height video from Scott, there was the time that Deschanel posted a video of her dancing with the words, "Me when the plans get canceled and I can stay home," and said, "Can't wait to waste an hour trying to figure out what to watch on tv." About a week later, Scott posted the same video of Deschanel dancing , but he added a cut to himself sitting at a bar alone under the caption, "I guess she forgot ... " as though Deschanel had skipped out on him. The couple who makes reels together stays together? We certainly hope so!
Deschanel and Scott's relationship started in 2019; the two first met on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden. They got engaged in 2023, and in that time, Scott has proven his commitment to Deschanel and her kids; she has two children with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. There are signs that Scott and Deschanel will tie the knot in 2025, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we hope to see more cute videos from this cute couple.