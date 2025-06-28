Kid Rock Loves Being Seen With Every MAGA Woman Except Rumored Girlfriend Lauren Boebert
Those who have been keeping up with the tumultuous world of politics will be well aware that Lauren Boebert has seemingly confirmed those Kid Rock romance rumors, but we still don't know anything for sure. What has been rather strange is the musician's penchant for posting pictures of himself posing with MAGA women to his Instagram — except if that MAGA woman is Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. In August 2024, the musician posted a snap of him posing with the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Another picture of Kid Rock with a beaming Pam Bondi appeared on his Instagram feed in December 2024, and May 2025 saw a snap of Kid Rock and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
We can't speak to how Boebert feels about this, but she did repost a photograph of herself and Kid Rock with radio host Dana Loesch and her husband on X in May 2025. It almost appeared as if they were on a double date. This may or may not have been an attempt to show off her man, but if it was, it was subtle, a trait Boebert most certainly isn't famous for. The congresswoman simply captioned the post, "Making America GREAT Again." The post arguably had the desired effect. Soon, headlines were reporting on Boebert and Kid Rock's supposed romance once again. Interestingly enough, the much talked-about photo didn't make it to the musician's Instagram page.
Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock are a match made in MAGA heaven
Lauren Boebert hasn't been trying to stop those Kid Rock dating rumors, and the two might be a perfect fit. Kid Rock is a Donald Trump die-hard. He told "Fox & Friends" that his fellow musician Bruce Springsteen has TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), after the singer spoke out against the president. Kid Rock also opened his very own MAGA-themed restaurant, which was swiftly endorsed by Trump on Truth Social.
Boebert used to have her own version of a MAGA-friendly restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, called Shooters, where servers were allowed to openly carry guns. She's also one of Trump's biggest fans. Boebert has loyally defended Trump on multiple occasions even though it totally backfired in most instances, but at least it kept her in the president's good graces. He awarded her loyalty when she made her bid for Colorado's 4th congressional district's House seat in 2024. Trump called Boebert "a trusted America First Fighter" on Truth Social and sang her praises for trying to get former President Joe Biden impeached.
If the MAGA movement has taught us anything, it's that Donald Trump can bring people together, and he might very well be the reason Boebert and Kid Rock are getting cozy. Whether or not we'll see a snap of the congresswoman on the MAGA-loving musician's Instagram page anytime soon remains to be seen, however.