Kid Rock Loves Being Seen With Every MAGA Woman Except Rumored Girlfriend Lauren Boebert

Those who have been keeping up with the tumultuous world of politics will be well aware that Lauren Boebert has seemingly confirmed those Kid Rock romance rumors, but we still don't know anything for sure. What has been rather strange is the musician's penchant for posting pictures of himself posing with MAGA women to his Instagram — except if that MAGA woman is Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. In August 2024, the musician posted a snap of him posing with the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Another picture of Kid Rock with a beaming Pam Bondi appeared on his Instagram feed in December 2024, and May 2025 saw a snap of Kid Rock and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

We can't speak to how Boebert feels about this, but she did repost a photograph of herself and Kid Rock with radio host Dana Loesch and her husband on X in May 2025. It almost appeared as if they were on a double date. This may or may not have been an attempt to show off her man, but if it was, it was subtle, a trait Boebert most certainly isn't famous for. The congresswoman simply captioned the post, "Making America GREAT Again." The post arguably had the desired effect. Soon, headlines were reporting on Boebert and Kid Rock's supposed romance once again. Interestingly enough, the much talked-about photo didn't make it to the musician's Instagram page.