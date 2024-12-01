Times Lauren Boebert Defended Trump & It Totally Backfired
It might be safe to say that many people find Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert downright perplexing. Not only is she famous for her messy controversies, but the congresswoman has also peddled bizarre alien conspiracy theories that left people scratching their heads. Given her history, it should come as no surprise that Boebert, much like her idol, Donald Trump, doesn't exactly have a clean record. She's been arrested four times and failed to show up to some of her court hearings, which landed her in jail in 2017.
In her memoir, "My American Life," Boebert recounted her arrests in a chapter titled "Pretty Little Mugshots," saying she regrets some of her actions and that she "should have shown law enforcement the respect they deserve." Yet Boebert was one of Trump's biggest defenders during his New York fraud trial.
When Trump emerged the victor in the 2024 election, Boebert took to X, formerly Twitter, to clap back at Democrats who believed the president's term will put women's reproductive rights in even more peril. "As a woman, a mother, and grandmother, a daughter... I have not lost any rights after Tuesdays election results, Boebert wrote. "I have lost a lot of stress and worry regarding my children's future." While this tweet was clearly meant to be in support of Trump and the Republican party's controversial policies, it didn't exactly stick the landing, with many pointing out that Boebert hadn't lost any of her rights because she lives in a blue state. Others questioned how she could claim not to be worried about her children's future when her son was currently on trial for various crimes.
She defended Trump at his court trial but failed to show up at her son's
One thing about Lauren Boebert that mystifies the masses is her priorities. The congresswoman traveled thousands of miles to support Donald Trump at his fraud trial in New York but missed her own son's court date in Colorado. This decision left many in disbelief, with pundits questioning why Lauren appeared to be more concerned about Trump than her own flesh and blood.
Lauren's son, Tyler Boebert, was on trial for 22 charges, which included theft, breaking and entering, and several misdemeanors. He also faced some serious charges for conspiracy and identity theft. Prior to Boebert flying across the country to attend Trump's trial, her son was facing a judge sans a lawyer or his mother. Tyler told the judge he was struggling to afford an attorney.
While in New York, Boebert created quite the spectacle outside the courthouse championing Trump's cause. A press conference had just ended when Boebert rushed to the makeshift podium to plead her case as people all around her hurried to leave. "Everyone in this court has not been informed of what the crime is," she shouted. "The defendant does not know the crime that was committed." Boebert posted footage of her short speech to X, writing, "I'll never stop standing up for President Trump, even if I'm the last one standing." Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief at MeidasTouch Network, also took to the social platform to express his confusion about Boebert's apparent priorities. "Boebert doesn't show up for her son's criminal court dates where he says he can't afford a lawyer. Instead, the MAGA Mother of the Year is up in NYC giving a hand to Donald Trump," he wrote.
She got heckled while supporting Trump at one of his court dates
When Lauren Boebert made her way to New York to support Donald Trump at his court trial, she made sure the entire world knew it, taking to X to voice her support. "I'm in New York City for court with President Trump today. We are 100% behind him!" she posted. Announcing that she would be at the courthouse gave the congresswoman's adversaries the heads-up they needed to pay her a visit while she was there, and after Boebert claimed that Trump had no idea what he was being accused of, a group of people started chanting "Beetlejuice" — referring to the Colorado representative's most memorable 2023 scandal.
Boebert was caught vaping and groping her date during a musical performance of "Beetlejuice" in September 2023 and got kicked out of the theater for causing a disturbance. She denied that she'd misbehaved, but footage later released by the theater proved she was lying — and that she tried to intimidate the police officers who escorted her and her date outside, asking them, "Do you know who I am?" Boebert later apologized for her behavior, blaming her messy divorce for the incident, but it's safe to say she's not living that scandal down anytime soon.
Boebert's avid defense and support of Trump also stood in stark contrast to how she handled her own son's court trial. When Tyler Boebert first got arrested for his various crimes, Lauren told Business Insider that he had to be "held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen." Somehow, this doesn't seem to apply to Trump.
She was championing Trump on X while attending her son's court date
When Lauren Boebert did finally attend her son's court case, she didn't make headlines for her motherly concern. Instead, pundits quickly noticed that she was preoccupied with promoting Donald Trump by relentlessly criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris. In live footage streamed from the courtroom, the congresswoman could be seen busying herself with her phone. Shortly before the proceedings started, Boebert praised Trump, saying that he practically had the presidential election in the bag, thanks to Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz's incompetence.
"Between Kamala Harris' 'I'm speaking' moment yesterday and Tim Walz's stolen valor being exposed, the wheels are beginning to come off the bus. Trump knows how to win. We've got this, MAGA!" Boebert's tweet read, urging her followers to tune in for Trump's press conference later that day. People were quick to point out that she should perhaps pay attention to her family problems instead. "Maybe you should focus more on your lousy parenting, Lauren?" one user responded in the comments. Another asked if Boebert had stepped up to pay for her son's lawyer, while some questioned how Walz and Harris' actions were possibly worse than Boebert's shenanigans at the "Beetlejuice" show.
She tried to prove Trump isn't racist without success
Donald Trump has never minced his words when it comes to airing his opinions about his adversaries, but some of his comments have been criticized for being racist. He claimed Former President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States and had a fake birth certificate, and when he ran against Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, he made similar comments. He called her a DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) hire, insinuating that the only reason she ended up in the White House was because opportunities had been given to her on a silver platter.
Lauren Boebert, ever the Trump defender, tried to spruce up the divisive politician's image by sharing a post from Democrat Jared Moskowitz on X. Moskowitz had pointed out that Trump signed a check to help re-elect Harris as attorney general in 2011. He clearly saw it as proof that Trump knew Harris was competent. Boebert decided it was proof of something else entirely. She retweeted the post, adding, "Checks receipt: Trump isn't racist."
What followed was a slew of tweets poking fun at Boebert's assumption. "You're so dumb you can't even understand the post," one exasperated user replied. "This isn't the hit you think it is," someone else pointed out. MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski was of the opinion that Trump's signature on a check supporting Harris in 2011 meant very little. "That check was written before he had to pretend to be a right-wing Republican to become president when he only cared about trying to buy influence with politicians in both parties. We will see just how racist he is now for sure," Filipkowski said.
Boebert was left looking like a fool trying to defend Trump's naps during his court trial
You have to give it to Lauren Boebert; she'd likely fight till her very last breath to defend Donald Trump's honor (and his frequent napping in inappropriate places). For all the hoopla that surrounded President Joe Biden's age, the Republicans seemed pretty fine with a presidential candidate who couldn't even stay awake during his own court trial — a great feat, given that facing 34 felony charges usually comes with the side effect of severe stress, not blissful sleepiness.
Reporters attending the controversial politician's trial noted how he would often peacefully drift off during the court proceedings. The Trump camp vehemently denied that such a thing ever happened, dubbing it "fake news." The story went viral, however, with California Representative Robert Garcia bringing it up during an Oversight Committee hearing. Boebert instantly jumped to the former president's defense. "I think he's praying," the Colorado representative speculated. It is a pity Boebert decided to continue after that statement, because what she said next made headlines for all the wrong reasons. "If he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps," Boebert continued. Speaking to MSNBC after the hearing, Garcia called Boebert's response "bizarre," saying that Trump "is not a religious man."