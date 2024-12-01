Times Lauren Boebert Defended Trump & It Totally Backfired

It might be safe to say that many people find Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert downright perplexing. Not only is she famous for her messy controversies, but the congresswoman has also peddled bizarre alien conspiracy theories that left people scratching their heads. Given her history, it should come as no surprise that Boebert, much like her idol, Donald Trump, doesn't exactly have a clean record. She's been arrested four times and failed to show up to some of her court hearings, which landed her in jail in 2017.

In her memoir, "My American Life," Boebert recounted her arrests in a chapter titled "Pretty Little Mugshots," saying she regrets some of her actions and that she "should have shown law enforcement the respect they deserve." Yet Boebert was one of Trump's biggest defenders during his New York fraud trial.

When Trump emerged the victor in the 2024 election, Boebert took to X, formerly Twitter, to clap back at Democrats who believed the president's term will put women's reproductive rights in even more peril. "As a woman, a mother, and grandmother, a daughter... I have not lost any rights after Tuesdays election results, Boebert wrote. "I have lost a lot of stress and worry regarding my children's future." While this tweet was clearly meant to be in support of Trump and the Republican party's controversial policies, it didn't exactly stick the landing, with many pointing out that Boebert hadn't lost any of her rights because she lives in a blue state. Others questioned how she could claim not to be worried about her children's future when her son was currently on trial for various crimes.

