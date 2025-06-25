Trump's Bitter Feud With Kaitlan Collins Is Getting Messier And Messier

CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins is racking up feuds with MAGA members like Gen Z collects Labubu dolls. While she's gone toe-to-toe with many members of the Trump Administration, her quarrel with President Donald Trump just went nuclear.

In a recent interview that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Collins was immediately disregarded by Trump before she had even asked a question. "Oh, fake news CNN? Here we go," the president quipped. "Wait until you hear this question," POTUS said to the crowd, immediately downplaying Collins and the company she works for. Not a great look for Trump; it's giving major "ABC Afterschool Specials" bully vibes.

Trump to Kaitlan Collins: "Fake news CNN. Here we go. Wait until you hear this question. You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are." pic.twitter.com/CMhaej1S8L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

Not missing a beat, Collins remained professional and polite, though she didn't take Trump's bait about telling her to praise the US's soldiers. "I think everyone appreciates our soldiers and our warriors," she retorted, before asking her question. Based on Trump's immediately dismissive and condescending attitude towards Collins, it's a safe bet he can't stand her, making him one of many people who aren't fans of Collins.