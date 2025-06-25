Trump's Bitter Feud With Kaitlan Collins Is Getting Messier And Messier
CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins is racking up feuds with MAGA members like Gen Z collects Labubu dolls. While she's gone toe-to-toe with many members of the Trump Administration, her quarrel with President Donald Trump just went nuclear.
In a recent interview that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Collins was immediately disregarded by Trump before she had even asked a question. "Oh, fake news CNN? Here we go," the president quipped. "Wait until you hear this question," POTUS said to the crowd, immediately downplaying Collins and the company she works for. Not a great look for Trump; it's giving major "ABC Afterschool Specials" bully vibes.
Trump to Kaitlan Collins: "Fake news CNN. Here we go. Wait until you hear this question. You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are." pic.twitter.com/CMhaej1S8L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025
Not missing a beat, Collins remained professional and polite, though she didn't take Trump's bait about telling her to praise the US's soldiers. "I think everyone appreciates our soldiers and our warriors," she retorted, before asking her question. Based on Trump's immediately dismissive and condescending attitude towards Collins, it's a safe bet he can't stand her, making him one of many people who aren't fans of Collins.
Collins and Trump have gone head-to-head a lot this month
June 2025 has been a big month for Kaitlan Collins and President Donald Trump's relationship — and definitely not in a good way. Just last week, Collins threatened Trump's massive ego, and his reply was menacing. He clearly was still sour from that exchange, and decided to try and put Collins in her place before she could even utter a word. But unlike Trump, Collins didn't go on Truth Social and rant; she did her job and asked her question at the press conference. Maintaining a sense of professionalism when it's not being reciprocated is always going to look better than being disrespectful and rude, no matter what the topic at hand is.
Responses to the exchange on X were mixed. Some supported Trump's behavior, with one person tweeting, "President Trump continues to own the fake news. I love it!" However, not everyone was on board with how POTUS handled things. "Trump is an embarrassment on the world stage. He sounds like a dictator who's scolding the media," an X user wrote. Someone else joked that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — another MAGA member who has beef with Collins — will eventually tell the free press what questions to ask the president and not allow them any deviations or follow-ups.