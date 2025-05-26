Christina Haack Went To Great (& Painful) Lengths To Erase Ex Josh From Her Memory
Christina Haack has been hinting that her marriage to Josh Hall was more toxic than we knew ever since they split up in July 2024. During a November interview, Haack dropped the biggest clue yet about why she called it quits with her ex, telling Entertainment Tonight, "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything." The HGTV star continued, "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"
Over the following months, it became increasingly obvious that the former couple was definitely not on good terms since Haack and Hall kept getting into ugly legal spats. In August 2024, the "Christina On The Coast" star took to Instagram to share that she had taken a painful step in moving on from their messy split: Getting her ring finger tattoo lasered off. Unfortunately, it wasn't a one-and-done deal, and she updated fans in a December Instagram Story that she had already undergone the procedure four times.
Then, in January 2025, Haack took to her Stories again to reveal that she was also getting the infinity sign tattoo on her wrist lasered off. Evidently, she couldn't resist an opportunity to shade her ex-husband, including audio of Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" and quipping, "4th times a charm (when it comes to tattoo removal) Burns so good," (via People). To better understand how the tattoo removal could help Haack to move on, we reached out to Damona Hoffman, a certified dating coach and the host of "The Dates & Mates Podcast."
Christina Haack's painful decision could serve her well in the long run
During Damona Hoffman's exclusive chat with The List, she confidently professed that Christina Haack's decision to get her tattoos removed made perfect sense in the long run. "The recovery and repair process [of a breakup] can include removing anything from your life that reminds you of the relationship and sends you back into an emotional state," the dating coach explained. Further, Hoffman pointed out that the HGTV stalwart's ring finger tattoo likely "serves as a constant reminder of the failure of the relationship," so it's only natural that she was eager to be rid of it. Likewise, "The tattoo removal is a less extreme move than getting the tattoo in the first place."
Hoffman believed that someone in Haack's shoes could also benefit from reducing their ex's social presence in their life. They could follow in the "Flip or Flop" alum's footsteps by deleting their former partner's photos from their social media pages, and unfollowing them to reduce their impact on their subconscious. In fact, Hoffman posited that getting rid of most reminders of an ex was a step in the right direction.
The dating coach also reckons that Haack's dedication to her work could work in her favor since it will refocus her mind and bring her joy as she deals with the end of her marriage. Of course, Haack also wasted no time moving on from her Josh Hall split, finding love again with Christopher Larocca shortly afterward. However, the speed at which she moved on has only added to the reasons why we're worried about Haack.