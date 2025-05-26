Christina Haack Went To Great (& Painful) Lengths To Erase Ex Josh From Her Memory

Christina Haack has been hinting that her marriage to Josh Hall was more toxic than we knew ever since they split up in July 2024. During a November interview, Haack dropped the biggest clue yet about why she called it quits with her ex, telling Entertainment Tonight, "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything." The HGTV star continued, "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

Over the following months, it became increasingly obvious that the former couple was definitely not on good terms since Haack and Hall kept getting into ugly legal spats. In August 2024, the "Christina On The Coast" star took to Instagram to share that she had taken a painful step in moving on from their messy split: Getting her ring finger tattoo lasered off. Unfortunately, it wasn't a one-and-done deal, and she updated fans in a December Instagram Story that she had already undergone the procedure four times.

Then, in January 2025, Haack took to her Stories again to reveal that she was also getting the infinity sign tattoo on her wrist lasered off. Evidently, she couldn't resist an opportunity to shade her ex-husband, including audio of Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" and quipping, "4th times a charm (when it comes to tattoo removal) Burns so good," (via People). To better understand how the tattoo removal could help Haack to move on, we reached out to Damona Hoffman, a certified dating coach and the host of "The Dates & Mates Podcast."