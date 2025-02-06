Christina Haack & New Beau Make It IG Official With Not-So-Subtle Flex On Josh Hall

It's official: Christina Haack has a new man — and she made it Instagram official before her HGTV hanger-on ex, Josh Hall, could do the same with his new girlfriend. On February 5, Haack dropped a couple of cozy snaps with her mystery beau — one of her sitting on his lap, another wrapped up in his arms. In the Instagram caption, she said, "Some plane flights must be hard posted." Of course, she kept the comments muted. But she tagged her new partner in the post: Christopher Larocca, CEO of Network Connex.

It's believed Haack and Larocca have been an item for at least four months, thanks to pictures that are reportedly of their vacation to Italy and date back to October 2024. But since Haack was also rumored to be seeing HGTV contractor Michael Lange and the vacation photos didn't fully show Haack and Larocca together, nothing was certain. Now, though, there's no doubt that she and her CEO beau are serious. It's too soon to dissect their relationship dynamics, but it seems that Larocca is a much better financial match for Haack than Hall ever was. And judging by the snaps of private jets and luxurious getaways, she's making sure Hall knows it.