Christina Haack & New Beau Make It IG Official With Not-So-Subtle Flex On Josh Hall
It's official: Christina Haack has a new man — and she made it Instagram official before her HGTV hanger-on ex, Josh Hall, could do the same with his new girlfriend. On February 5, Haack dropped a couple of cozy snaps with her mystery beau — one of her sitting on his lap, another wrapped up in his arms. In the Instagram caption, she said, "Some plane flights must be hard posted." Of course, she kept the comments muted. But she tagged her new partner in the post: Christopher Larocca, CEO of Network Connex.
It's believed Haack and Larocca have been an item for at least four months, thanks to pictures that are reportedly of their vacation to Italy and date back to October 2024. But since Haack was also rumored to be seeing HGTV contractor Michael Lange and the vacation photos didn't fully show Haack and Larocca together, nothing was certain. Now, though, there's no doubt that she and her CEO beau are serious. It's too soon to dissect their relationship dynamics, but it seems that Larocca is a much better financial match for Haack than Hall ever was. And judging by the snaps of private jets and luxurious getaways, she's making sure Hall knows it.
Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack have one interesting thing in common
A quick dive into Christopher Larocca's LinkedIn shows that his success and wealth didn't appear recently. As far back as 2001, he was already the vice president of a $50+ million business — and that's arguably his least impressive role. But beyond the money and connections, Larocca has something in common with Christina Haack: they both seem to dive headfirst into relationships. At least, that's what his ex suggests.
In an interview with The Daily Mail, Andrea Deanna, a 29-year-old influencer and bikini brand owner, shared snaps of her and Larocca while spilling a little tea about their relationship. "He tries to make relationships serious and then they don't end up serious," she revealed. Sound familiar? Larocca has also been married before and reportedly shares a 17-year-old daughter with his ex-wife. The two divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage.
While Deanna had reservations about Larocca's approach to relationships, she had no complaints about his generosity. "There were times he would give me $20,000 a month. ... He bought me a car, bought me Rolex [watches], Cartier and other jewelry, bags — Chanel, Louis [Vuitton], YSL," Deanna revealed. And according to her, he's been engaged at least once since his divorce — so commitment isn't exactly off the table. Considering Haack admits she'll probably get married again, that's got to be a plus in her books.