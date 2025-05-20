Christina Haack's Romance With Christopher Larocca Has HGTV Fans Saying The Same Shady Thing
After a brutal and messy divorce from ex-husband Josh Hall, Christina Haack is moving on at a rapid pace. Seeming to immediately hop into the arms of her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, the HGTV star has started to get the internet talking with her antics. Haack and Larocca appear to pack on the PDA almost everywhere they go, which has commenters crawling out of the woodwork to all say the same thing. "Everything's a jab at her ex," one Redditor said. The sentiment was quickly piled on by others who seemed to agree. "Her need to blast it all over social media and take shots at her ex is just so gross," wrote another.
It does seem that many fans are finding red flags in Haack's relationship with Larocca, and possibly with good reason. Haack flaunting her new romance as a flex on ex-husband Hall is certainly sending some mixed messages. In fact, one commenter nailed it by saying, "She ... is so clearly not healed from her last relationship yet ... as usual with her." Haack does love hard and fast, and moves on just as quickly in what has become a startling trend for the "Christina on the Coast" star.
Christina Haack has a history of moving on too quickly
There's plenty of reasons to be worried about Christina Haack. One of which is her multitude of love-hard, love-fast, move-on-even-faster relationships. Although Haack herself has said that while not every one of her three divorces has taught her a lesson, her breakup from Josh Hall certainly did. Witnessing the way he treated her helped her put things in perspective to make the decision to move on. Not only that, but the heartbreaking plea from her children was a wake up call to find someone who wouldn't be so casually cruel to her.
As much as Haack might think new boyfriend Christopher Larocca is her new prince charming, many still feel as if she's moving on too quickly. Considering what Haack's exes have said about her, it seems that when she leaves someone, it can often feel like a surprise decision. Although, Haack has been able to work her way back into friendship with most of her exes — especially Tarek El Moussa, with whom she has a particularly odd relationship. It seems El Moussa is still fond of and slightly protective of her. After going on a couple double dates with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, Haack, and Larocca, it seems Tarek has given his seal of approval. "We've had dinner a few times," Tarek told Parade. "[He's a] nice guy." Time will tell how long Haack will keep this current "nice guy" around for.