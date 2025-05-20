Christina Haack's Romance With Christopher Larocca Has HGTV Fans Saying The Same Shady Thing

After a brutal and messy divorce from ex-husband Josh Hall, Christina Haack is moving on at a rapid pace. Seeming to immediately hop into the arms of her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, the HGTV star has started to get the internet talking with her antics. Haack and Larocca appear to pack on the PDA almost everywhere they go, which has commenters crawling out of the woodwork to all say the same thing. "Everything's a jab at her ex," one Redditor said. The sentiment was quickly piled on by others who seemed to agree. "Her need to blast it all over social media and take shots at her ex is just so gross," wrote another.

It does seem that many fans are finding red flags in Haack's relationship with Larocca, and possibly with good reason. Haack flaunting her new romance as a flex on ex-husband Hall is certainly sending some mixed messages. In fact, one commenter nailed it by saying, "She ... is so clearly not healed from her last relationship yet ... as usual with her." Haack does love hard and fast, and moves on just as quickly in what has become a startling trend for the "Christina on the Coast" star.