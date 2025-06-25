Ginger Gaetz's Baby News Feels A Little Too Convenient After Matt's Trump Text Leak

Matt and Ginger Gaetz have announced that they are expecting. And, interestingly, there are plenty of strange things about Matt and Ginger's marriage, and it seems that the timing of this pregnancy announcement just might be another one. The news comes just after a scandal involving Matt and some very, very big text message font broke.

Plenty of scandalous things have come out about Matt over the years. Most recently, on June 24, TikTok user @tidesofmarch shared a viral video showing Matt scrolling through text messages with his mom in a large font while on an airplane. "POV: You're sitting behind Matt Gaetz and he's texting his mommy," the poster captioned the video. The subject matter of the texts — unfortunately for Matt — were of a serious nature. They discussed Donald Trump's treatment of Iran, and Matt's mother urged him to support the controversial president. "Your days in congress are over ... Let's not mess up the media gig," she wrote at one point. It didn't take Matt long after the video was posted to attempt to make light of the situation on X. "Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge," he wrote, adding, "They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop. Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector.)" Mere hours later, Ginger announced her pregnancy on X.