Ginger Gaetz's Baby News Feels A Little Too Convenient After Matt's Trump Text Leak
Matt and Ginger Gaetz have announced that they are expecting. And, interestingly, there are plenty of strange things about Matt and Ginger's marriage, and it seems that the timing of this pregnancy announcement just might be another one. The news comes just after a scandal involving Matt and some very, very big text message font broke.
@tidesofmarch
Who's running this country? 🙃 #politicalsatire #pov #lol #news #momsoftiktok #america #repost #learnontiktok #tiktok
Plenty of scandalous things have come out about Matt over the years. Most recently, on June 24, TikTok user @tidesofmarch shared a viral video showing Matt scrolling through text messages with his mom in a large font while on an airplane. "POV: You're sitting behind Matt Gaetz and he's texting his mommy," the poster captioned the video. The subject matter of the texts — unfortunately for Matt — were of a serious nature. They discussed Donald Trump's treatment of Iran, and Matt's mother urged him to support the controversial president. "Your days in congress are over ... Let's not mess up the media gig," she wrote at one point. It didn't take Matt long after the video was posted to attempt to make light of the situation on X. "Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge," he wrote, adding, "They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop. Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector.)" Mere hours later, Ginger announced her pregnancy on X.
Ginger Gaetz's post didn't go over as well as she surely hoped
"Baby Gaetz coming 2025," Ginger Gaetz wrote on X alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump next to Matt Gaetz, who is holding a series of ultrasound photos. We've all learned by now that one of MAGA's favorite tricks is to distract the public with a different story whenever a story they don't like is making the rounds. And, the timing of the pregnancy announcement certainly seems like it employed this particular strategy.
Baby Gaetz coming 2025 ✨ pic.twitter.com/njfYiiYamp
— Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) June 24, 2025
Ginger has been known to defend her husband through many, many reputation-damaging scandals, from sexual misconduct allegations to cheating rumors. Their responses to these matters have made them come across as one of the most out of touch political couples in Donald Trump's inner circle. And, there were stark reminders of this all over the comment section on Ginger's post. "That poor child...." one X user wrote. "Well, this will quiet those cheating rumors. Congrats," said another. One user joked, "Oh my god you let him procreate?" And, these comments barely scratch the surface of the backlash the post earned. So, while the Gaetzes may have wanted to use their baby on board to distract the public from Matt's myriad mistakes and misconduct, it's clear that the internet isn't ready to forgive or forget about any of it.