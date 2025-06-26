Lauren Boebert's Tight Leather Work Dress Belongs On A Date Night With Kid Rock
It's hardly a secret that Colorado U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has worn some truly inappropriate outfits to work in her time. However, Boebert's latest getup may just take the cake as the worst of them all, as it looks like it'd be far more at home on a date with rumored boyfriend Kid Rock than at the Capitol.
On June 25, Boebert took to Instagram to share a photo she took alongside FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. But while Bongino is sporting a light gray suit with a yellow tie in the photo, Boebert is seeing wearing a tight leather dress — the kind of thing you'd expect your chaotic aunt to wear while jamming out just a little too hard to Kid Rock's "American Bad A**" playing through an iPhone speaker.
In the post's caption, Boebert didn't really acknowledge her outfit, but instead sounded off about her opposition to gender-affirming care in Colorado. "The FBI is back to working FOR the American people and keeping us safe, like investigating hospitals in Colorado and beyond for mutilating our children with radical trans surgeries," she wrote. The comment section didn't seem to be playing along, however, with many Instagram users suggesting that if Boebert and the federal government really wanted to help protect children, they'd declassify Jeffrey Epstein's client list. "Working for us? They aren't doing anything they promised, especially the Epstein files. What a stab in the back," one commenter wrote. "Where's the epstein files??? It's all an act," another added.
Lauren Boebert faced criticism for more than just her outfit
While her tight leather dress was certainly eye-catching for all the wrong reasons, Lauren Boebert also faced more direct criticism on Instagram post regarding her remarks about cracking down on gender-affirming care in Colorado. One commenter even turned the tables on Boebert, calling out the Congresswoman's rumored history of cosmetic procedures, as well as her well-documented legal troubles.
"Once all those rural hospitals close due to lack of funding how will you explain to your farming constituents that they were closed so billionaires could get a tax cut?" the user wrote, adding, "If I were you, I'd look in a mirror. You've had so much gender affirming surgery you're unrecognizable from your old mug shots." Boebert admitted to getting Botox injections during a 2024 live stream, and has been arrested or detained by police on at least four separate occasions, per The Denver Post.
More to the point, gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Colorado has been in jeopardy following President Donald Trump's January 2025 executive order banning it for individuals under 19. After a federal judge blocked the order in February, however, at least two hospitals in the state were able to resume offering hormone therapy and puberty blockers, per The Colorado Sun. "I immediately cried," one mother of a child receiving gender-affirming care told the outlet, adding, "And it was the first time that it was happy tears." Notably, though, neither hospital offers surgical options to those under 18.