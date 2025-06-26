Lauren Boebert's Tight Leather Work Dress Belongs On A Date Night With Kid Rock

It's hardly a secret that Colorado U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has worn some truly inappropriate outfits to work in her time. However, Boebert's latest getup may just take the cake as the worst of them all, as it looks like it'd be far more at home on a date with rumored boyfriend Kid Rock than at the Capitol.

On June 25, Boebert took to Instagram to share a photo she took alongside FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. But while Bongino is sporting a light gray suit with a yellow tie in the photo, Boebert is seeing wearing a tight leather dress — the kind of thing you'd expect your chaotic aunt to wear while jamming out just a little too hard to Kid Rock's "American Bad A**" playing through an iPhone speaker.

In the post's caption, Boebert didn't really acknowledge her outfit, but instead sounded off about her opposition to gender-affirming care in Colorado. "The FBI is back to working FOR the American people and keeping us safe, like investigating hospitals in Colorado and beyond for mutilating our children with radical trans surgeries," she wrote. The comment section didn't seem to be playing along, however, with many Instagram users suggesting that if Boebert and the federal government really wanted to help protect children, they'd declassify Jeffrey Epstein's client list. "Working for us? They aren't doing anything they promised, especially the Epstein files. What a stab in the back," one commenter wrote. "Where's the epstein files??? It's all an act," another added.