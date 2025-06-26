Usha Vance Exposes Disconnect With JD & Lifts The Lid On Their Strange Dynamic
Usha Vance offered a rare update on her family life with JD Vance, delving a bit deeper on what her relationship's been like behind the scenes since her husband's job promotion to vice president. The second lady spoke about her history with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author and how their family came to be. However, she also reminded us of all the strange things about her marriage to JD in the process. Exploring the origins of the couple's relationship, Usha described her now-husband as "good friend material right off the bat," and confided that one of their prerequisites for getting married was deciding how large they wanted their family to be. Both she and JD were sure that they wanted kids. "The number, though, that was in question," Usha said in an interview on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain."
She confided that she was the one who settled on three children, which they accomplished with the birth of their two sons and daughter. However, Usha let slip a slight disconnect she and her husband had when it came to growing their brood even more. "And now we're at three and I think, 'I'm feeling pretty good about this,' and sometimes he thinks, 'I might like to have a fourth,' but we'll see where that leads," she said. Additionally, Usha seemed to have slight trouble remembering important events in her and JD's relationship, like how old the two were when they'd gotten married. This left us wondering if perhaps that was a moment Usha didn't want to remember.
Usha Vance and JD Vance don't publicly refer to their kids the same way
Usha Vance's interview with Meghan McCain further highlighted the disparity between her and JD Vance when it came to how they referenced their children. There are a few instances in the segment where Usha makes clear that her and JD's kids are clearly both of theirs. However, JD hasn't shown the same level of transparency when talking about his family in public. Instead of calling them their kids, the Ohio native would often refer to his three children as solely his wife's children when mentioning them in interviews or rallies.
Of course, the internet wouldn't let JD get away with his odd choice of words. "I've never heard a man refer to his kids as my wife's children. That's insane," one user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This isn't just really creepy, but this is about the most unmanly thing a man can do. If you had a child with your wife? It's your kid too. Be a man," a commenter once said on Reddit.
Another point of contention is the fact that JD converted to Catholicism after the pair had their first child, which was an adjustment Usha wasn't sure she could handle, especially given that she has no plan to convert to the religion herself. She insists, however, that they worked it out, telling McCain, "I actually think it was a really helpful thing to happen because we were obligated to have those conversations." Although it's far from another sign that their marriage won't last, JD's and Usha's noticeably different approaches to family and religion can't be ignored.