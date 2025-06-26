Usha Vance Exposes Disconnect With JD & Lifts The Lid On Their Strange Dynamic

Usha Vance offered a rare update on her family life with JD Vance, delving a bit deeper on what her relationship's been like behind the scenes since her husband's job promotion to vice president. The second lady spoke about her history with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author and how their family came to be. However, she also reminded us of all the strange things about her marriage to JD in the process. Exploring the origins of the couple's relationship, Usha described her now-husband as "good friend material right off the bat," and confided that one of their prerequisites for getting married was deciding how large they wanted their family to be. Both she and JD were sure that they wanted kids. "The number, though, that was in question," Usha said in an interview on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain."

She confided that she was the one who settled on three children, which they accomplished with the birth of their two sons and daughter. However, Usha let slip a slight disconnect she and her husband had when it came to growing their brood even more. "And now we're at three and I think, 'I'm feeling pretty good about this,' and sometimes he thinks, 'I might like to have a fourth,' but we'll see where that leads," she said. Additionally, Usha seemed to have slight trouble remembering important events in her and JD's relationship, like how old the two were when they'd gotten married. This left us wondering if perhaps that was a moment Usha didn't want to remember.