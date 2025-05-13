Usha Vance's Latest Update On Family Life With JD Hints Their Marriage Is More Tragic Than Ever
We really hoped Vice President JD Vance had pulled out all the stops for his wife, Usha Vance, on Mother's Day, because she deserves so much praise from him. Unfortunately, JD gave his wife the cold shoulder, sending divorce rumors into overdrive. The Vances have three kids, but it sounds like Usha is the one doing most of the child-rearing.
In a recent interview with Fox News, the second lady expressed the difficulty of constantly being in the public eye while trying to raise her young children. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," she admitted. The daughter of Indian immigrants used to be a lawyer, but Usha's life has been turned upside down after JD went to work in the White House. Now, Usha has a slew of second lady duties to attend to, while also being supermom to Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.
Based on her short statement about her home life, it reads like Usha is the main parent in the household, while JD is busy living out his political dreams. Good for him, but if that comes at the cost of your wife's happiness and career, that's the kind of issue that can easily crack a relationship's foundation. JD and Usha have already attempted to smother divorce gossip, but it backfired.
JD Vance's family man persona is problematic
Interestingly, Vice President JD Vance is never photographed with just his kids; Usha Vance is always present when he's around the children. The family of five went on a trip to India recently and it seemed like JD only brought his kids to use as props for good PR and to show what a wonderful "family man" he is. However, being a family man is more than just hanging out with your kids when it's convenient for you. Yes, everyone knows you have a job to do, but, theoretically, you'd put your family before your career. Reading between the lines of Usha Vance's comments to Fox News, that doesn't seem like the case here.
Before becoming vice president, JD made some questionable remarks to Fox News about women in this country. He called people who don't have kids "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made" (via X). If JD is so gung ho about everyone having children, then it seems a bit hypocritical that he doesn't appear to have a deep connection with his own offspring.
In this way, JD is similar to President Donald Trump, who also doesn't appear to be the most hands-on dad to youngest son Barron Trump, something wife Melania Trump alluded to as recently as this past Mother's Day.