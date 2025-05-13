Usha Vance's Latest Update On Family Life With JD Hints Their Marriage Is More Tragic Than Ever

We really hoped Vice President JD Vance had pulled out all the stops for his wife, Usha Vance, on Mother's Day, because she deserves so much praise from him. Unfortunately, JD gave his wife the cold shoulder, sending divorce rumors into overdrive. The Vances have three kids, but it sounds like Usha is the one doing most of the child-rearing.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the second lady expressed the difficulty of constantly being in the public eye while trying to raise her young children. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," she admitted. The daughter of Indian immigrants used to be a lawyer, but Usha's life has been turned upside down after JD went to work in the White House. Now, Usha has a slew of second lady duties to attend to, while also being supermom to Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Based on her short statement about her home life, it reads like Usha is the main parent in the household, while JD is busy living out his political dreams. Good for him, but if that comes at the cost of your wife's happiness and career, that's the kind of issue that can easily crack a relationship's foundation. JD and Usha have already attempted to smother divorce gossip, but it backfired.