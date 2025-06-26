Ivanka Trump's Fashion Fail Is Giving Little Red Riding Hood (& We Wish We Could Unsee It)

Ivanka Trump and her family have arrived in Venice, Italy, and they're soaking up the stunning views ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Unfortunately, Ivanka's latest ensemble was not among those stunning views. Instead of making us think about the fairytale wedding she'll be attending this weekend, it reminded us of a literal fairytale — "Little Red Riding Hood," to be exact.

When they arrived at Marco Polo Airport earlier this week, Ivanka's sloppy hair fail couldn't hide how disconnected she is from her husband, Jared Kushner. And the only way Kushner could have looked like he was on the same page as his wife during their latest family outing is if he was sporting his Big Bad Wolf cosplay. In her June 25 Instagram post, Ivanka posed alongside her three kids and Kushner. "Da Venezia, con amore," she captioned the photo carousel of the family vacation. Three photos in, she showed off her dress, and while it may have been red, it wasn't exactly red hot.