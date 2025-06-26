Ivanka Trump's Fashion Fail Is Giving Little Red Riding Hood (& We Wish We Could Unsee It)
Ivanka Trump and her family have arrived in Venice, Italy, and they're soaking up the stunning views ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Unfortunately, Ivanka's latest ensemble was not among those stunning views. Instead of making us think about the fairytale wedding she'll be attending this weekend, it reminded us of a literal fairytale — "Little Red Riding Hood," to be exact.
When they arrived at Marco Polo Airport earlier this week, Ivanka's sloppy hair fail couldn't hide how disconnected she is from her husband, Jared Kushner. And the only way Kushner could have looked like he was on the same page as his wife during their latest family outing is if he was sporting his Big Bad Wolf cosplay. In her June 25 Instagram post, Ivanka posed alongside her three kids and Kushner. "Da Venezia, con amore," she captioned the photo carousel of the family vacation. Three photos in, she showed off her dress, and while it may have been red, it wasn't exactly red hot.
Ivanka Trump may have some more fashion fails before the weekend is over
From the front, Ivanka Trump's look for a family outing in Italy looked like a typical sundress. However, she shared a side view of the look on both her Instagram grid and her story, which showed the dress' odd shape on the side and hanging fabric at the back, which gave off total cape vibes. Ivanka styled the dress simply with straight hair, light makeup, and flat sandals. Still, the details of the dress itself automatically made the look feel a bit fancy and over-the-top.
While Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' reported wedding guest list may hint that they're over their Trump era, Ivanka and Jared Kushner apparently still made the cut. So, it's safe to assume that Ivanka will be sporting many more ensembles throughout the jam-packed wedding weekend. June 26 marks the weekend's welcome night, followed by a black-tie ceremony the following day and a dinner on June 28. Time will tell whether Ivanka will be sticking with the fairytale vibes for the rest of the celebration.