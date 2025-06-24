Ivanka Trump's Sloppy Hair Fail Can't Hide How Disconnected She Is From Jared Kushner
Just a week ago, Ivanka Trump's husband revealed a glaring red flag in their marriage with a peek at his morning routine that interestingly didn't include his wife. Now another sign that Ivanka and Jared Kushner's marriage is destined for divorce has reared its ugly head and it's proving, once again, that these two are simply not on the same page.
On June 24, Ivanka and Kushner arrived at Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy just in time for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant nuptials. Sanchez and Bezos' reported wedding guest list hinted that they're over their Trump era. Yet, it does seem that Ivanka and Kushner will be attending the event, which will take place on Bezos' $500 million yacht. The pair was photographed making their way to a water taxi, likely heading to where they'll be staying for the three-day bash. While Ivanka had her hair tied back in an uncharacteristically sloppy updo, she was dressed to the nines in a chic two-piece set. Kushner, on the other hand, was looking far less chic and appeared to be dressed for an entirely different occasion.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's differing styles may be revealing the truth about their marriage
Earlier in June, Ivanka Trump's body-hugging dress looked completely out of sync with Jared Kushner's super casual ensemble when the couple headed to a UFC fight. And now they've done it again. Ivanka wore a white and red printed two-piece set with a tiny top and midi skirt for their day in Venice. She accessorized with flats and big sunglasses. Kushner, on the other hand, wore a wrinkled button-down shirt with khaki pants and slip-on shoes. He also added on a baseball cap and sunglasses, which dressed the look down even further.
Of course, it's unclear exactly where the couple was headed when these photographs were snapped. Regardless, they didn't look like they were dressed for the same event even though they were traveling together. Folks have been increasingly worried about Ivanka and Kushner's relationship over the course of the past few months. And whenever they're seen together, they don't seem to be on the same page. So, if trouble really is brewing behind the closed doors of their marriage, it's surely not an ideal time to be guests at a seriously over-the-top wedding.