Ivanka Trump's Sloppy Hair Fail Can't Hide How Disconnected She Is From Jared Kushner

Just a week ago, Ivanka Trump's husband revealed a glaring red flag in their marriage with a peek at his morning routine that interestingly didn't include his wife. Now another sign that Ivanka and Jared Kushner's marriage is destined for divorce has reared its ugly head and it's proving, once again, that these two are simply not on the same page.

On June 24, Ivanka and Kushner arrived at Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy just in time for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant nuptials. Sanchez and Bezos' reported wedding guest list hinted that they're over their Trump era. Yet, it does seem that Ivanka and Kushner will be attending the event, which will take place on Bezos' $500 million yacht. The pair was photographed making their way to a water taxi, likely heading to where they'll be staying for the three-day bash. While Ivanka had her hair tied back in an uncharacteristically sloppy updo, she was dressed to the nines in a chic two-piece set. Kushner, on the other hand, was looking far less chic and appeared to be dressed for an entirely different occasion.