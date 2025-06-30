Usha's First Impression Of JD Confirms What We Suspected About Their Marriage

JD Vance's first meeting with Usha Vance might've set the mood for their entire relationship down the line. Some have questioned the passion, or lack thereof, that the couple conveys toward each other in public. JD's and Usha's own behavior has even hinted that their marriage is on the rocks. However, their past might secretly explain the platonic energy they give off, as Usha's first impression of her future husband wasn't very romantic. The two were in the same circles before they even became friends, let alone lovers. During their first semester at Yale Law School, Usha revealed that she and JD had many of the same classes, so running into each other was unavoidable.

But a turning point in their friendship came when they were assigned to do a project together. Their law professor, Amy Chua, described JD as absolutely smitten over Usha around that time. "I've never seen anybody so starstruck. It was love at first sight," Chua once said in an interview with NBC News. But Usha's feelings toward JD seemed tame by comparison. By the California native's own admission, the first thing that stood out about JD was his work ethic. "And I liked that he, you know, was very diligent. He would show up for these 9 a.m. appointments that I set for us to start working on the brief together," Usha said to NBC News.

The compliment would be more flattering if a professor was talking about a student, or a manager was describing their employee's work ethic. But Usha's description of JD seems to lack the spark and excitement you'd expect from someone reminiscing about their partner, which may provide insight into what their marriage is like today.