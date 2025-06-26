Pete Hegseth Lashes Out At Fox News Reporter In Meltdown That Would Make Karoline Leavitt Blush

Pete Hegseth is one of many Fox News staffers to join the Trump administration. But since becoming the United States Secretary of Defense, Hegseth has had many controversial moments. He's leaked private war plans, is prone to aggressive outbursts, and has been accused by his own mother of mistreating women. These characteristics were apparent on June 26, 2025, during a Pentagon briefing discussing America's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, when Hegseth lashed out at a former Fox News colleague. The erstwhile news anchor didn't leave off on the best of terms with his ex-coworkers before taking a position at the White House. Many of his former Fox News colleagues took issue with Pete Hegseth, specifically, for his behavior related to alcohol.

When asked by Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin about whether or not the strike on Iran's nuclear site, Fordow, had been as successful as Donald Trump claimed, Hegseth admonished the reporter. "Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow Mountain?" Griffin asked (via Associated Press). "Because there were satellite photos that showed more than a dozen trucks there two days in advance. Are you certain that none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?" Griffin's question was a fair point given the American public's fear of a retaliation attack, but Hegseth accused the reporter of twisting the truth. "Of course we're watching every single aspect," Hegseth answered. "But Jennifer, you've been about the worst, the one who mis-represents the most intentionally."