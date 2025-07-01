Dick Van Dyke's Comments On His Massive Age Gap Marriage Are Packed With Subtle Shade

Multi-time Emmy-winning actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke celebrates his 100th birthday in December 2025, and you don't live that long without courting controversy every once in a while. That said, most of Van Dyke's controversial moments come down to his early TV shows tackling subject matter that was considered taboo at the time, but is downright tame by today's standards. Even the affair that ended the actor's first marriage was about 50 years ago. These days, Van Dyke is held in such high regard that even his massive age gap with second wife Arlene Silver barely even registered as scandalous. Nevertheless, one of Van Dyke's rare comments defending the marriage is packed with some subtle shade, if you ask us.

The truth about Van Dyke's wife is that she is 46 years his junior. The pair wed in 2012, when Van Dyke was 86 and Silver was 40. However, during a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Van Dyke remarked that when he first laid eyes on Silver, he had "no idea she was half my age." The reason this makes us raise a bit of an eyebrow is because, at first brush, it seems like he's saying Silver herself looked old for her age. Of course, we shouldn't forget that Van Dyke is a comedy legend, so it's also entirely possible (if not probable) that he was just cracking wise. Nevertheless, his love for Silver seems very sincere. "We were meant to be," he said.